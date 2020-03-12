Destiny 2 Raising Our Defenses Guide

So with the new season of Destiny 2, we have a number of new features including new items, quests and other things for the players to explore. The first questline of this new season is Destiny 2 Raising Our Defenses. Down below we have a detailed guide on how to complete this new quest from the new season.

Destiny 2 Raising Our Defenses

First you need to start this quest and in order to do so go to the tower and talk to Zavala. He will give you your first quest and the first step is to travel to mars and talk to Ana about Rasputin.

So just make your way to the mars by going to Orbit map. When you reach mars, you will find Ana in Braytech Futurescape area.

Land in the area and go talk to Ana, she will give you the next step of the quest which is named as Light Collection. In this task you have to collect and generate orbs of light around Hellas Basin.

Collect and generate orbs of Light

This step of the quest has two tasks for you around light. The objectives are as:

20x Orbs of Light collected: grab orbs off of other Guardians that drop when they use super or masterwork weapons.

8x Orbs of Light generated: use your super to generate orbs of light.

The simplest way to complete this task is to head to the place where you spoke to Ana and start the Escalation Protocol.

Keep an eye for enemies as there will be plenty of enemies and other Guardians completing this event as well. After you are done with this objective you will be directed to meet Rasputin who is just next to Ana.

Now go to the flag and interact with to start the next stage of the mission ‘Into the Mindlab’.

Into the Mindlab

This one is a pretty straightforward mission step and just follow the checkpoints and face any Cabal that comes your way.

At the end of this step you will reach Rasputin, so just walk to the computer and interact with it to get the Artifact, Warmind Khanjali. The next step of the quest is to go to EDZ to find the Seraph Bunker.

Find Seraph Bunker on EDZ

Now make your way to the EDZ’s The Sludge area and you will see the objective marker for a bunker. A cutscene will also appear for the opening of the bunker.

Go to the bunker and just get inside, make your way to the bottom of the bunker and here you will find the quest marker for Rasputin: EDZ.

Interact with this marker and the next step objective of Seraph Tower Activation will appear.

Seraph Tower Public Event

For this step, go to the Winding Cove location and just start the Seraph Tower public event.

This one is also a pretty simple event, as you will see many polarity gates around the center structure and will be attached through this glowing orange orb.

All you need to do is fight all the appearing enemies and wait for the polarity charges to shoot out of the gates.

Grab those polarity charges and throw them to the orange orbs and the connection will get weaken every time you do this process.

Repeat the process and public event will be completed. After that go back to EDZ bunker and you will see that the bunker has been overrun by the enemies.

Restore the EDZ bunker

Now as you see the bunker is overtaken by enemies, you need to clear it. Approach the Rasputing and start the next step, this will open a new entrance nearby and will start the new mission called Boot Sector.

Now in this mission, you need to make your way through the bunker and get to the control room where Ana and Zavala are. Face various enemies on your way to them and a yellow bar boss at the end as well.

Talk to Ana afterward and interact with terminal and the next step will start which is to purchase a Seraph Bunker upgrade.

So for this, you have to complete bounties of Seraph Public Event, select the one you find easy and complete it and you will earn Warmind Bits.

After getting around 90-100 Warmind Bits get to Rasputin again and select preview EDZ bunker upgrades.

Now all you need to do is just get any rank 1 upgrade and you will be prompted to talk to Rasputin and this will finish your ‘Raising Our Defenses’ mission. After the completion, you will receive a gear piece.