Call of Duty Warzone brings with it two game modes. While one of them is the Battle Royale mode which everyone is excited about, there is another pretty fun game mode as well known as Plunder. This Call of Duty Warzone Plunder Mode Guide will explain that mode in detail.

Plunder mode allows you and your team to work together to collect as much cash as possible in much less time. This guide describes the whole action scene of the Plunder mode and how best to take advantage of it.

Call of Duty Warzone Plunder Mode

Just like the battle royale mode, you will hop into the game with your own custom loadout. You will have to loot the surrounding to gather as much cash as possible and also beat the enemies who you come across.

You will have to beat your opponents down by looting more cash than them. The currency system is the same as in Warzone’s battle royale variation. You will have 30 Minutes in the game in total.

The first team to reach $1 Million in cash will trigger an Overtime mode where you get 3 Minutes to loot the maximum cash.

All the cash that you collect in those 3 Minutes will be doubled at the end of the 3 Minutes and the team with the most cash wins the game.

A good thing about the Plunder Mode is that you respawn into the game after 15 seconds every time you die. But you will lose a percentage of the cash you were carrying when you die, so it is better to deposit your cash before you die.

In order to deposit the cash, you need to visit the designated Helicopter Pads and Deposit Balloons. The Helicopter Pads are dotted around the map. Head there and call for a chopper.

You can load as much cash as you are carrying into the Chopper, but the chopper brings high risk of disclosing your current position to enemies too.

Deposit Balloons on the other sides offer a more discrete method of depositing cash and are located at certain Buy Stations around the map.

The only drawback to Deposit Balloons is that they can hold only $150,000 of cash and also cost some cash to be bought.

So perhaps it is better to go for this option every time you get the mentioned amount of cash and keep depositing it discretely.

So these are perhaps all the common details that you folks need to know about the mode. The rest is better to experience in the game first hand.