How To Fix Call Of Duty: Warzone PC Crashes

Even since Infinity Ward released Call of Duty: Warzone, players have been experiencing crashes during the game. Most notably, the game crash forces the player back to the desktop. We’ll take a look at some fixes that could potentially prevent the game from crashing.

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone certainly made a huge splash in the gaming community. A Battle Royale mode featuring 150 total players with an enormous map is unheard of. On top of that, the game mode is absolutely free to play. When the game was made available to the public for download, the official download website went down. This was due to the huge number of people trying to download the game simultaneously.

After downloading Warzone, a multitude of players experienced crashes. Fortunately, there are some general fixes that might allow Modern Warfare Warzone to run without crashing on your PC. Here are some crashing fixes for Call of Duty: Warzone.

First things first, make sure that your system meets the minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

If that doesn’t work for you, there have been reports that if your GPU has higher clock frequency, it can result into weird black screen and ultimately a crash. So it’s recommended that you use the default GPU frequency.

Moreover, you can also try the general troubleshooting fixes recommended by the official sources. We also have a general troubleshooting guide for Modern Warfare and if nothing seems to work, you can check that too.

The Warzone community has also been busy in finding the workarounds for the random crashes. It’s recommended that you keep track of this reddit thread as there are multiple possible fixes for Modern Warfare: Warzone mentioned there.

Infinity Ward has instantly taken the Battle Royale genre by storm. Since the release of Warzone, Modern Warfare has been the top streamed game on Twitch.

The Battle Royale mode has an interesting currency system while having multiple other features such as the Gulag mechanic and gas zones. Players can use gas masks to negate the damage done by the gas zone.

There are multiple vehicles in the game including helicopters and trucks. A Plunder mode accompanies the standard Battle Royale map which lets players collect cash. No wonder people are grinding the game wanting to get good at it. Hopefully, these fixes will make your gaming experience smooth and allow you to enjoy the game to its full capacity.