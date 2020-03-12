Black Desert Update 02/11/2020 Released, New Events And Free Cron Stones

Black Desert has received Update 02/11/2020. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Black Desert Update 02/11/2020 has new events, three new bosses that are appearing from the Dark Rifts, and you can get some extra free items. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they are giving out free Cron Stones (500 to be exact) to your in-game mailbox.

Black Desert is an online role-playing video game that surprises with its spectacular graphics and the intensity of sieges to cities and fortresses. The combat system is dynamic, prompting us to block and dodge opposing attacks while running combos. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Black Desert Update 02/11/2020.

Greetings Adventurers, we are not done with the Black Desert Online’s fourth anniversary! This week we are giving out free Cron Stones (500 to be exact) to your in-game mailbox, three new bosses are appearing from the Dark Rifts, and you can get some extra free items thanks to the playtime challenges and Wacky Toshi’s Secret Request!

Here you will find the complete list of Black Desert Update 02/11/2020 patch notes. I remind you that Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert was originally released in 2015 for PC. It released again as a remastered version for Steam in 2018 and in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.