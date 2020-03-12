ASUS TUF Gaming Notebook With AMD Ryzen 4000 Has Some Impressive Benchmark Scores

2020 looks like a great year for gaming notebooks thanks to (Advanced Micro Devices) latest Renoir APUs. With the AMD’s new technology, APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit) have come a long way. ASUS is famous for their previous gaming laptops, their new TUF series notebooks are already up for pre-order.

The new ASUS TUF Gaming notebook powered by AMD Ryzen 4000, went through benchmark tests. These scores may help rewrite history for the Red team. The ASUS TUF Gaming notebook will ship on the coming 16th of March and we now have an idea of where the Zen 2 APUs exactly stand.

There are four different versions of the TUF series followed by two ROG laptops as well. The first version is the ASUS TUF Gaming RS53 which falls in a budget category. This comes with a Ryzen 5 4600H APU that packs 6 cores and 12 threads. It features a base clock of 3GHz and a boost of 4GHz.

The iGPU consists of the older Vega 6 and also has a dedicated NVidia Geforce GTX 1650 4GB for graphics-intensive tasks. The second variant of the TUF series is the RS74 which comes with a Ryzen 7 4800H. This has a base clock of 2.9GHz followed by a 4.2GHz boost. This also comes with a variety of three different NVidia GPUs one of them being an RTX 2060.

The data miner _rogame, notorious for leaking benchmark test scores blessed us with SiSoft benchmark results. These tests were conducted on the Ryzen 7 4800H variant of ASUS TUF Gaming laptop.

With the benchmark test consisting of processor arithmetic, processor multimedia, image processing and processor financial analysis, the scores were astonishing. AMD snatched the lead with the Ryzen 4800H by beating the Intel top dog Core i9 mobile CPUs. Before this benchmark, the Core i9-8950HK and the Core-i7 9750H held the first and second place. This is a first for AMD for being above Intel in the CPU section.

Looking back at these tests, the ASUS TUF gaming notebooks may be one of the most powerful mobile machines out there at the moment. With Ryzen 7 4800H beating the Intel mobile chips by a decent margin, it reigns supreme among all mobile processors for now.

However, this wasn’t surprising due to the fact that Renoir line up features the first octa-core mobility SKU With this said, the future may hold more upcoming benchmark scores with the ASUS laptop being just around the corner. AMD will truly dominate this year with both it’s both Laptop and console APUs.