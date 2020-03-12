Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.88 Is Live, Fixed Issue With Crashes

Ark Survival Evolved has received Version 306.88. Take note that this is a server update for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You don’t have to manually download this update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.88 is quite a small update, as they only fixed an issue with multiple performance crashes. Below you will find the complete list of Version 306.88 patch notes.

PS4: 544.49

Xbox One: 795.49

795.49 PC: 306.88

306.88 Fixed issue with multiple performance crashes.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 306.80, like the above update, is also quite a small update, as there are only a few fixes and corrections. Please take note that with this update, the PC and console patch notes are not the same.

On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Ark Survival Evolved, they fixed a problem with unintended damage multipliers on Genesis. They made three fixes and corrections on PC: Implementation of newly added Genesis configuration settings corrected, XP disabled on gauntlet missions, and some capabilities of the TEK suit disabled on regular Genesis servers.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.