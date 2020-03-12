Looks like twitter user “_rogame” never fails to excite us. One of his recent tweets posted yesterday revealed benchmark scores of an upcoming AMD APU. We may be looking at the possible AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU spotted in 3DMark 11 Benchmark tests. The AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs will be featuring a Zen 2 CPU with Vega cores onboard. This promises to deliver more power in terms of performance compared to the older Ryzen 3000 ‘Picasso’ Chips.

The Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs will hit the shelves later this year. The Ryzen 4000 Renoir lineup is different than the Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs due to Zen 3 using ‘Vermeer’ architecture.

Ryzen 4000 mobile family chips will launch in the coming months. However, it looks like the Renoir APUs will also be available for desktop motherboards. The benchmark tests were performed on the A520 chipset supported motherboard, the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC. The motherboard itself has not hit the market yet as B550 boards are yet to launch.

The APU itself is most likely to be a sample piece. It featured a base clock of 3.5 GHz and the GPU clock sits at 1750MHz. This is very similar to the Ryzen 4800H and 4900H. Like the Ryzen 4000 mobile chips, this APU might also be utilizing 8 CU (Compute Units) designed with 512 cores. In addition to that, the Vega graphics onboard will deliver a boosted performance over the 12nm Ryzen 3000G while the exact frequency is still unknown for the iGPU.

Although the details on the core count and number of threads are unavailable, we still have information regarding how much score it took in the 3DMark 11 benchmark tests. It secured 5659 points in the overall performance.

In order for us to have a better idea of the Apu’s capabilities, we compared it against the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series. The Ryzen 4800U stood at 6309 points in the same test and the 4700U scored 5713 points. Both the mobile chips also fall in the Renoir architecture category.

Now the tests may show lower scores but it is to be noted that the Renoir desktop APU was running on DDR4-2133 MHz memory. AMD CPUs scale better in terms of performance with higher frequency ram modules hence the low scores. We can expect better performance from the Ryzen Renoir APUs aka known as the Ryzen 4000G series.

Also not knowing the number of cores and threads may prove to be an inaccurate comparison against the higher 4800U and 4700U. Regardless of the tests, the Ryzen 4000G series may fall in the budget category and hit the shelves later this year.