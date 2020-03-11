Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.06 Is Out, Fix For Headgear

Zombie Army 4: Dead War has received Update 1.06. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.06 is quite a small update. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed headgear becoming incorrectly locked. Take note that ZA4 Update 1.05 also released just before 1.06 went live. Below you will find the complete list of Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.06 and 1.05 patch notes.

1.06: Fix for headgear becoming incorrectly locked.

1.05: Support for latest DLC mission & weapons/skins; Characters and headgear can now be swapped mid mission at workbenches; Bugfixes and improvements.

In other news, along with the main game, the Deluxe Edition includes the Undead Airman character pack, the Solid Gold weapons pack, and FG-24 semi-automatic rifle bundle. Together with the game, the Super Deluxe Edition will give you access to tons of post-launch content: 3 new levels for the Campaign, 4 new character packs, 9 new weapons bundles, 5 packs of armament skins, and 4 new packs of costumes for the characters.

In addition, the Zombie Army 4 Collector’s Edition includes a series of physical and digital limited edition objects: The deliciously horrifying 10-inch zombie shark figure, Exclusive Collector’s Edition box, 60 page art book, Steelbook, Sample of the Digital Soundtrack, and the Undead Airman character pack.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a zombie-themed action and shooting video game framed in 1946, during a Europe torn by zombie hordes commanded by Hitler. Created by Rebellion Developments, this game calls users to face the darkness alone or in the company of other players taking advantage of epic weapons, various skills, and more.

I remind you that Rebellion’s Zombie Army 4: Dead War released on February 4, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.