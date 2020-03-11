Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.9 Released, Resolved Performance Issues

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has received Update 1.0.9. You can now download this hotfix on PC (Steam). You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.9 is quite a small hotfix, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Something that stands out in this hotfix is that they applied a small hotfix to resolve performance issues on game servers and to improve overall gameplay.

This is a role-playing game with an aerial perspective framed within the purest hack and slash, but without class restrictions and with a special progression system. This title takes you to a fantasy universe full of corrupt creatures, decaying worlds and ruins of ancient civilizations. Below you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.9 patch notes.

Hello everyone, please let us know if you still encounter latency issues, either on the official forums or on the #server-latency-report channel on Discord. Another patch is also planned this week and includes bug fixing and balancing changes. Thank you for your support!

We’ve just applied a small hotfix to resolve performance issues on servers.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.7 is also, like the above update, quite a small hotfix, as they only resolved a few issues. Something that stands out in this hotfix is that Sacred Grounds now only tick 2 times per second instead of 3 and Winter’s Grasp now doesn’t gain Cooldown Reduction per level.

I remind you that WOLCEN Studios’ Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released on February 13, 2020 for PC.