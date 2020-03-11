Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.08 Is Out, Trophy/Achievement Fix

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received Update 1.08. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The download and install size of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.08 is 150 MB. Please take note that depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a rare issue where some players were having difficulty completing a specific Trophy/Achievement.

This is an action and adventure game that takes us to a troubled time in the SW chronology. The game invites us to embody a Jedi who has remained hidden. Our mission is to survive the newly founded Galactic Empire, fighting against the Inquisitors and discovering more of the fragmented Jedi Order. Below you will find the complete list of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.08 patch notes.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that the download and install size of Update 1.06 is also 150 MB. The main feature of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.06 is that Cal is now more responsive during combat. There is a handful of general bug fixes with audio, collision, and BD-1. They have also made general stability improvements.

I remind you that EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released on November 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.