RimWorld Update 1.1.2570 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

RimWorld has received Update 1.1.2570. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1.2570 is quite a small patch, as it only has a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed the Nuclear Stomach not having zero food poisoning chance and some mechanoids showing up as “dormant” after awakening. Below you will find the complete list of RimWorld Update 1.1.22570 patch notes.

This is a continuation of yesterday’s unstable testing with some updates. If you’re willing to help test the unstable build for compatibility in future, please join us here: https://discord.gg/4YMfu6

Player-created content update.

Fix: Nuclear Stomach not having zero food poisoning chance

Escaping prisoners being able to equip bladelinked/biocoded weapons.

Refactored mech cluster position finder to be more robust and flexible in this RimWorld patch.

Room requirements debuff for royals in caravan. Only apply debuffs on player home maps.

Some mechanoids showing up as "dormant" after awakening.

No mech wake-up sound on LordJob_SleepThenAssaultColony.

Link plasmasword and zeushammer having no detection chance.

Link plasmasword and zeushammer having no detection chance. HaulAIUtility now checks whether the worktable is spawned when deciding if hauling unfinished thing is allowed.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1.2567 is also quite a small patch, as it only has a few balancing adjustments. Something that stands out in this patch is that the Charge blaster turret now has a lower rate of fire, smaller burst size, and worse long-range accuracy. They also renamed it to charge turret.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. I remind you that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.