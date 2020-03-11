PUBG Update 6.3 Is Live On Test Server, Panzerfaust

PUBG has received Update 6.3. This patch is now live on PC test server. You will find that PUBG Update 6.3 has quite a few weapon balance changes, quality of life improvements, bug fixes, miscellaneous changes, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a highly anticipated new weapon: Panzerfaust. Take note that the Panzerfaust is a Karakin exclusive.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is a multiplayer action video game that takes us to a huge area of ​​land where the primary objective is to survive and kill your competitors. Framed within the battle royale mode, in the game the last player standing on the stage wins. For this we can use hundreds of weapons and cooperate with other players. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding PUBG Update 6.3.

New Weapon: Panzerfaust

We’ve been sneaking the Panzerfaust into our Season 6 videos since the start, but we’re finally putting the boom tube into your hands! While a powerful AoE damage tool on the Battlegrounds, there are some drawbacks to picking the PUBG Panzerfaust up. First of all, it takes up a primary weapon slot, limiting your options on the diverse terrain of Karakin.

The projectile travels pretty quickly, but can be dodged by the attentive player. There’s also a backblast area behind the Panzerfaust, so watch out for those squadmates before you go firing it off in PUBG.

Weapon Balance Changes

As we near the end of the season, we’re also doing a little balance shuffle on a few weapons. The Tommy Gun has been weak for a while, so we’re adding a sight slot for red dots and holos and upping damage, the M249 is moving from Care Packages to normal loot but is also losing a little damage and getting a bit more recoil, and the UMP-45 was nerfed a little too hard with the switch from 9mm, so we’re giving it some love across the board.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the following issues:

Location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations

Map texture displayed in poor quality

‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch

Name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly

Visual misalignment on the Blue Zone UI

Visual issue with the background of the vehicle durability UI

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S Trench Coat clipping through the character

All glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap

Titles of all Keys not being displayed correctly in store and inventory

Unable to accomplish the mission ‘Reach top 10 after earning a kill with QBZ/AKM’ in certain situations

Here you will find the complete list of PUBG Update 6.3 patch notes. I remind you that PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG released on Dec 20, 2017 for PC; March 19, 2018 for Android & iOS; Sep 4, 2018 for Xbox One; and December 7, 2018 for PS4.