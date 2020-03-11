PSN Listing Hints Demo For Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game

A recent PSN listing points towards a demo for Marvel’s upcoming Iron Man VR game. Sony along with Camoflaj, the developers of the game, will release the VR game on May 15.

Earlier this year, developer Camoflauj announced that Marvel’s Iron Man VR game would be delayed. The game was previously set to release in February but was pushed back to May. However, a listing was recently sighted on the Asian PlayStation Network. According to this listing, a playable demo will allow the fans to play the game before its release.

The Twitter bot account that keeps track of upcoming PSN titles shared the Asin PSN id of the demo. The title of the post reads:

The game Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Demo with id CUSA18303 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN!

This little piece of information only validates the existence of a demo for Marvel’s upcoming VR game. It does not, however, notify us of the release date for this demo, nor does the listing tell us anything about its gameplay. Though the listing is still something to go by.

Iron Man’s upcoming VR game will allow players to become the Armored Avenger in a virtual reality world. The events of the game take place when Tony Stark has deviated from manufacturing weapons. Instead, he now develops new technologies for his Iron Man suit to fight crime. Tony has been a hero for a while when the game starts.

According to the official synopsis of the game via PlayStation.com, the events of the game kick-off when:

Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.

The overview of the game expands on how you can play the VR title:

Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR game sounds like it could definitely benefit from the possibilities of VR gaming. The Armored Avenger will be making another appearance in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game. Hopefully, Camoflauj announces the release date of this demo so that fans can experience the gameplay of the VR game.