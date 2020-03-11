Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Status Effects Guide

Aqua Ring HP is gradually restored. The status wears off after a while.

Aurora Veil The damage done by attacking moves is reduced. The status wears off after a while.

Autotomize The Pokemon gets lighter. Consumes less damage from moves that are stronger when the target is heavy, such as Low Kick, but will take more damage from moves that are stronger when the target is light, such as Heavy Slam. The status wears off when the Pokemon moves to the next floor.

Awakened The Pokemon has been powered up. Linked up moves always result in critical hits, and the damage they deal ignores Abilities or unfavorable type matchups. Some Pokemon also Mega Evolve!

Badly Poisoned Sometimes Pokemon takes very heavy damage while Badly Poisoned. The status wears off when the Pokemon eats a Pecha Berry or moves to the next floor. Poison- and Steel-type Pokemon won’t be effected.

Bide The Pokemon takes hits for a time without attacking. The more damage it takes, the more powerful its attacks will be when it strikes back.

Blinker The Pokemon can’t see its surroundings at all. A Pokemon affected by this status will hit teammates with moves that wouldn’t normally hit teammates! Enemies and Pokemon other than the leader affected by this condition will simply try to move straight forward. The status wears off after a while.

Booster The Pokemon Attack, Defense, Sp.Atk, Sp.Def, accuracy, or evasiveness has been boosted. The status wears off when the Pokemon steps on a Wonder Tile or moves to the next floor.

Bouncing The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s in the air. The Pokemon will strike with Bounce in the next turn.

Bound The Pokemon is bound and is unable to move from its spot. It also keeps taking damage. The status wears off after a while or when the Pokemon warps or is blown away.

Burn The Pokemon sometimes takes damage when it takes actions while it has a Burn. Its Attack also goes down slightly. The status wears off when the Pokemon jumps into the water, eats a Rawst Berry, or moves to the next floor. Fire-type Pokemon won’t be effected.

Charging The power of Electric-type moves increases. It returns to normal on the next turn.

Clamp The Pokemon is clamped and is unable to move from its spot. It also keeps taking damage. The status wears off after a while or when the Pokemon warps or gets blown away.

Confused The Pokemon loses its sense of direction. It walks the wrong way, and its aim gets bad, so it may attack its teammates by mistake. The effects of items also change. If you use the Health Orb, the enemies become Healthy, too. The status wears off after a while.

Counter The Pokemon counterattacks when it takes damage from a nearby Pokemon’s physical move. The more damage it takes, the more damage its counterattack causes. When the Pokemon can’t attack, such as when it’s affected by Sleep or Paralysis move, it won’t counterattack. The status wears off after a while.

Cursed The Pokemon’s HP will decrease rapidly. If the Pokemon gets Cursed again while it’s already cursed, the numbers of turns till it recovers starts over

Decoy The Pokemon will be targeted by enemies more than its teammates will. The Pokemon will take over as Decoy if another Pokemon had already been a decoy.

Destiny Bond If the Pokemon that used Destiny Bond is damaged, the Pokemon with this status will take equal damage. It won’t take damage when the target faints. The status will go away after a while.

Digging The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s underground. The Pokemon will strike with Dig on the next turn.

Dive The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s in the water. The Pokemon will strike with Dive on the next turn.

Doom Desire The Pokemon summons strong sunlight and will strike with Doom Desire on the next turn.

Embargo The Pokemon can’t use, eat, or throw items. Held item has no effect either. The status wears off after a while.

Encore The Pokemon can use only the move it most recently used, although it can freely use items. The status wears off after a while.

Enduring No matter how much damage it takes, the Pokemon will hang on with 1 HP. Some damage, such as from status conditions or weather, can’t be endured. The status wears off on the next turn.

Enraged The Pokemon is so furious that its Attack rises every time it takes damage. The status wears off after a while.

Explosion If the Pokemon takes damage, it will explode, affecting a wide area and making items on the floor disappear. The Pokemon doesn’t get Exp. Points if an enemy faints due to damage caused by Explosion.

Exposed A Ghost-type Pokemon with this status condition loses its resistance to Normal and Fighting-type attacks. The status wears off when the Pokemon moves to the next floor.

Eyedrops The Pokemon can see hidden traps on the floor. The status wears off when the Pokemon moves to the next floor.

Fainted The guest Pokemon falls to the ground and it’s unable to move. If you use a Tiny Reviver Seed or Reviver Seed to revive the Pokemon, you can take them with you again.

Fire Spin The Pokemon is trapped in swirling flames and is unable to move from its spot. It also keeps taking damage. The status wears off after a while or when the Pokemon warps or gets fainted.

Flinch The Pokemon can’t use moves, but it can use an item. The status wears off on the next turn.

Flying The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s in the air. Can be used by the Flying-Type Pokemon. The Pokemon will strike with Fly on the next turn.

Focus Energy The critical-hit ratio of the Pokemon move is increased. The status wears off after a while.

Focus Punch The Pokemon focuses its mind and will strike with Focus Punch on the next turn with less chances of missing

Frozen The Pokemon is frozen solid because of Ice-Type attacking move and can’t do anything. The status wears off after a while when the ice melts, or it can wear off if the Pokemon is hit by a Fire-type move. The ice also sometimes breaks when taking damage, and the status may wear off that way. Ice-type Pokemon won’t get this status.

Future Sight The Pokemon focuses its willpower and will strike with Future Sight on the next turn.

Gastro Acid The Pokemon Ability is disabled. The status wears off after a while.

Grounded The Pokemon is knocked to the ground, so Ground-type moves can hit it. The Pokemon can’t move in the air, either. The status wears off after a while or if the Pokemon uses Fly or Bounce.

Grudge When a Pokemon with this status is attacked with a move, the PP of that move will be dropped to 0. This effect occurs even if the attacker’s move made the Pokemon faint. The status wears off after a while.

Heal Block The Pokemon can’t restore its HP, either naturally or with an item or a move. The status wears off after a while.

Healthy The Pokemon is protected from bad status conditions and having its Attack, Defense, Sp.Atk, Sp.Def, Accuracy, and evasiveness decreased. The status wears off when the Pokemon moves to the next floor.

Infatuated The Pokemon is infatuated, which may cause moves to fail.

Infestation The Pokemon is infested and unable to move from its spot. It also keeps taking damage.

Ingrain The Pokemon can’t move or be blown away from its spot. But it can keep regaining its HP.

Inviting Other Pokemon are more likely to tag along on your adventure. The status wears off when the Pokemon moves to the next floor.

Laser Focus The Pokemon moves always become critical hits. The status wears off after a while.

Leech Seed A Leech Seed is planted on the Pokemon. The Pokemon’s HP will be drained gradually by the enemy who planted the Leech Seed. The status wears off after some time.

Lethargic The Pokemon is not able to do anything. The status wears off after a while.

Light Screen This status condition reduces damage from special moves. The status wears off after a while.

Low HP The Pokemon’s HP is low. HP can be restored little by little naturally.

Lucky Chant The Pokemon avoids taking critical hits from moves.

Magic Coat The Pokemon reflects status moves and effects of wands back at the attackers. Not all moves can be reflected.

Magnet Rise The Pokemon is levitating. Takes no damage from Ground-type moves. It can also move to places like a water surface.

Metal Burst Deals damage equal to 1.5x opponent’s attack.

Miracle Eye A Dark-type Pokemon with this status condition takes damage from Psychic-type moves. The status wears off when the Pokemon to the next floor.

Mirror Coat If the user is hit by a special move, Mirror Coat will do twice as much damage as taken to the opponent. If the user was hit by a special move that deals 0 damage, Mirror Coat becomes a special move with 1 base power.

Mist The Pokemon is protected from having its Attack, Defense, Sp.Atk, Sp. Def, accuracy and evasiveness decreased. The Pokemon is not protected from other effects of moves that lower the Pokemon own stats, such as the effect of Overheat.

Mobile The Pokemon can move over hot floors, over water, through walls, through the sky-anywhere! But its Belly empties faster while traveling through walls.

Napping The Pokemon is asleep and won’t be able to do anything but when it wakes up, it will fully regain HP and recover from all bad status conditions.

Nightmare The Pokemon is asleep and can’t do anything. It can’t restore HP naturally. It also takes damage when it wakes up.

Paralysis The Pokemon can’t use moves. Its Travel Speed also decreases. The status wears off after a while or it may sometimes wear off when taking damage. Electric-type Pokemon won’t be affected.

Perish Song A Pokemon that gets this status condition will faint 3 turns later. Heal the Pokemon with a Heal Seed or Refresh as soon as possible.

Petrified The Pokemon is frightened and can’t do anything.

Phantom Force The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s invisible. The Pokemon will strike with Phantom Force on the next turn.

Poisoned The Pokemon sometimes takes heavy damage when it takes actions while Poisoned. The status wears off when the Pokemon eats a Pecha Berry or moves to the next floor. Poison- and Steel-type Pokemon won’t get this status.

Protect The Pokemon protects itself from moves and attacks, but it may take damage from thrown items or explosions.

Puppet The Pokemon is controlled by another Pokemon and forced to use a move or an item. The status wears off on the next turn.

Quick The Pokemon Travelling Speed is faster than usual. The status wears off after a while.

Quick Guard The Pokemon evades moves used by faraway Pokemon, but it may take damage from thrown items or explosion

Rainbow The Pokemon moves are more likely to have additional effects.

Razor Wind The Pokemon creates blades of wind and will strike with Razor Wind in the next turn.

Recoil The recoil from a move the Pokemon used prevents it from doing anything. The status wears off after the next turn.

Reflect This status condition reduces damage from physical moves.

Round The Pokemon is singing in a Round. If a teammate uses Round, the move power goes up.

Safeguard The Pokemon is protected against bad status conditions.

Sand Tomb The Pokemon is trapped by swirling sandstorm and is unable to move from its spot. It also keeps taking damage. The status wears off after a while or when the Pokemon warps or is fainted.

Sea of Fire The Pokemon has been wrapped in flames and takes damage rapidly. The status wears off after a while or if the Pokemon jumps in the water.

Sealed One or several moves have been sealed. The Pokemon can’t use sealed moves.

Self-destruct If the Pokemon takes damage, it will explode, affecting its surrounding area and making items of the floor disappear.

Skull Bash The Pokemon tucks in its head and will strike with Skull Bash on the next turn.

Sky Attack The Pokemon searches out weak spots and will strike with Sky Attack on the next turn.

Sky Drop The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s in the air. The Pokemon will strike with Sky Drop on the next turn.

Sleep The Pokemon is asleep and can’t do anything. It may wake up if damaged.

Sleepless The Pokemon won’t get the Sleep, Napping, Yawning, or Nightmare status conditions.

Slow The Pokemon’s Travel Speed is slower than usual.

Snatch The Pokemon snatches the effect of a status move used by a Pokemon in the same room. The status wears off after a while or if another Pokemon gets the Snatch status.

Solar Beam The Pokemon will absorb light and strike with Solar Beam on the next turn.

Spiky Shield The Pokemon protects itself from attacks and moves. It may still take damage from thrown items or explosions. When the Pokemon protects itself from a contact move, such as Tackle or Scratch, the Pokemon counterattacks. The status wears off on the next turn.

Stockpiling The Pokemon using Stockpile is to store power. The more it stores, the more powerful Spit Up and Swallow will be. The Pokemon will lose its stored power when it moves to the next floor.

Stuck The Pokemon can’t move from its spot. But it can be blown away or warp by the effects of a move or an item. Ghost-type Pokemon won’t get this status.

Substitute The Pokemon can’t be targeted by enemies, but it can’t use moves, items, or switch leaders either. The Pokemon also can’t restore HP naturally. The status wears off after a while.

Sure Shot The Pokemon’s move won’t miss and will always hit. The status wears off after a while.

Suspended The Pokemon can’t be hit, because it’s suspended in the air. It will be struck by Sky Drop on the next turn.

Swamp Accuracy and evasiveness are reduced sharply!

Taunted The Pokemon is taunted and can use only attack moves. Status moves can’t be used but it can use physical and special moves.

Telekinesis The Pokemon is levitating. The Pokemon can’t move from its spot, and its evasiveness decreases. Ground-type moves have no effect on the Pokemon.

Terrified The Pokemon is terrified and tries to flee from other Pokemon. It can’t use moves, look around, pick up or use items, or move to the next floor using stairs. Changing the leader won’t work either.

Throat Chop The Pokemon is stalled from using sound-based moves, like Growl. The status wears off when the Pokemon moves to the next floor.

Trained This status condition makes moves grow faster when they’re used.

Transform The Pokemon’s moves, type, and stat changes will be the same as those of the target Pokemon. If the enemy has the Transform status condition, your teammates may become confused.

Truant The Pokemon can’t use moves, but it can use an item.

Weakened The Pokemon’s Attack, Defense, Sp.Atk, Sp.Def, accuracy, or evasiveness has been reduced. The status wears off when the Pokemon steps on a Wonder Tile or moves to the next floor.

Whirlpool The Pokemon is swallowed by a whirlpool and is unable to move from its spot. It also keeps taking damage.

Wide Guard The Pokemon evades moves that strike a wide range, but it may take damage from thrown items or explosions.

Wish The Pokemon wish will come true on the next turn, and the HP of the Pokemon and its nearby teammates will be restored.