Encountering a Shiny Pokemon is everyone’s dream; and honestly, throughout my entire years playing Pokemon, I rarely encountered one. It’s a bit more systematic now to get your hands on one as we will show in this Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Shiny Pokemon guide.
Shiny Pokemon are found in mystery dungeons and are labeled as strong foes; they are a chance encounter and a rare one at that.
It is recommended that you get a Friend Bow to increase your chances of recruiting the shiny; it’s hard enough to find shinies as is, it’s best that your chances are maximized to befriend them.
Check out our guide on how to get the Friend Bow to get yourself started.
If you are lucky enough to finally encounter the shiny Pokemon; you can recruit it by defeating it. Make sure that you deliver the last blow and that you are adjacent to the shiny.
Pokemon with ‘Squad Up’ or ‘Friendly’ will increase your chances to befriend the shiny Pokemon as well. The ‘Inviting Orb’ is also a great consumable that will increase your chances of recruiting the shiny.
Not all Pokemon have a shiny variation in the game; there are a limited number of them found in various parts of the game’s world. We have listed down where each of them is found.
- Butterfree: Howling Forest
- Ninetales: Northern Range
- Rapidash: Steel
- Electrode: Faraway
- Exeggcute: Wyvern Hill
- Exeggutor: Pitfall Valley
- Starmie: Grand Sea
- Magikarp: Marvelous Sea
- Gyarados: Waterfall Pond
- Ditto: Buried Relic
- Dragonite: Thunder
- Hoothoot: Murky Cave
- Noctowl: Lapis Cave
- Ampharos: Sinister Woods
- Azumarill: Blaze
- Sudowoodo: Desert Region
- Aipom: Solar Cave
- Espeon: Remains Island
- Wobbuffet: Darknight Relic
- Shuckle: Southern Cavern
- Corsola: Far-Off Sea
- Spinda: Frosty Forest
- Altaria: Fantasy Strait
- Zangoose: Western Cave
- Metagross: Silent Chasm
- Ambipom: Great Canyon
- Lickilicky: Freeze
Now that you know everything there is to know about shiny hunting, it’s time to grind the respective area of the shiny you desire. Get working!
Shinies are no ordinary find, and acquiring them is going to require dedication. Good luck.