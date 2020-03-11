PlanetSide 2 Escalation Update Is Out, New War Assets

PlanetSide 2 has received its Escalation Update. You can download this patch on PC. You will find that PlanetSide 2 Escalation Update got a significant revamp of the Outfit system, the debut of Sanctuary, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added new craftable War Assets like The Bastion Fleet Carrier, Citadel Shield, and more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding PlanetSide 2 Escalation Update.

All global PC servers are coming down at 9:00 AM PDT / 4:00 PM GMT to bring you the new Escalation Game Update. Downtime is estimated at 4 hours.

Mobilize your outfit, soldier!

Escalation begins with a significant revamp of our Outfit system, organized groups of players that can range from small groups friends to massive communities with specialized roles for infantry, ground vehicle, air combat and support staff. With PS2’s emphasis on strategic teamplay in battles that can range up to hundreds of players, there’s never been a better time to join an Outfit that can show you the ropes while watching your six.

The Bastion Fleet Carrier

This mighty leviathan of the skies has no rival on the battlefield! The Bastion is the ultimate force multiplier in PlanetSide 2, capable of providing long-range air and ground support with mannable turrets, ship-mounted artillery cannons, an interceptor launch platform, and mobile respawn point for your entire Outfit. Bastions require significant resources to deploy, and even greater coordination and collective will power to bring down!

Citadel Shield

This massive, projective-blocking bubble shield can now protect entire bases from airborne and long-range threats! Roughly the size of a small outpost, this Shield provides a sturdy line of defense for protecting any strategic objective.

Steel Rain

Squad and Platoon Leaders can now deploy an organized platoon drop pod assault to take your foes by surprise! After a short countdown in PlanetSide 2, squadmates will be redeployed into drop pods above your target area, allowing you to crack a rival Empire’s stubborn base defense, or move quickly across the map and respond to an incoming threat.

A.N.V.I.L.

Use the Advanced Nanite Vehicle Insertion Logistics system to airdrop a ground vehicle of your choice on demand! Like Steel Rain, the A.N.V.I.L. drop location can be set via waypoint, perfect for reinforcing a defensive push, or mobilizing an offensive force.

Orbital Satellite Uplink

Outfits now have the ability to call in an Orbital Strike on any target location! Use it to deter an enemy’s advancing armor column, or clear that dug-in mountaintop.

PlanetSide 2 offers us more massive multiplayer action, which thanks to its graphic engine, allows hundreds of simultaneous combatants in a conflict of epic proportions. You can choose between three factions, Terran Republic, New Conglomerate and Vanu Sovereignty, who will fight tirelessly to control as much territory as possible on the surface of planet Auraxis.

Here you will find the complete list of PlanetSide 2 Escalation Update patch notes. I remind you that Daybreak Game Company’s PlanetSide 2 released on November 20, 2012 for PC and on June 23, 2015 for PlayStation 4.