Nioh 2 Update 1.03 Is Out, Fixes Various Bugs

Nioh 2 has received Update 1.03. This patch is only available on PlayStation 4, as this is an exclusive title. You will find that Nioh 2 Update 1.03 is not a detailed patch note, but what we can say is that it fixes general bugs and some stability improvements. Hopefully, another detailed patch will come out soon that explains exactly what they have improved and fixed. Take note that pre-loads are now live in all North American, European, and Asian markets.

Nioh 2 is the sequel of the successful Nioh. This second part of the saga is, in fact, a prequel, telling us everything that happened before the first video game. Among the novelties, the possibility of adopting the power of these spiritual beings and using them in combat stand out. Below you will find the complete list of Nioh 2 Update 1.03, 1.02, and 1.01 patch notes.

Nioh 2 1.03 Update: Fixes various bugs

Fixes various bugs Nioh 2 1.02 Update: Fixes various bugs

Fixes various bugs Nioh 2 1.01 Update: Fixes various bugs

In other news, after announcing the free trial called Last Chance Trial, Team Ninja presented us with a new trailer where we can see a new weapon. The Last Chance Trial includes Switchglaive, a scythe that changes shape, and I am sure that we will all love to use it. In the trailer you can see some of its characteristics, such as the incredible damage it causes and the speed of its attacks.

As you can see below, the player can become a Yokai form, which allows a rapid explosion of damage for a limited time and thus defeat the impressive rivals in this second installment. Take note that this trial lasted from February 28 to March 1, so you will need to buy the game to use the power of Switchglaive.

I remind you that Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Nioh 2 will release on March 13, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.