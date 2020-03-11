The release of Warzone for Call of Duty Modern Warfare doesn’t just add two new game modes but also new equipment for players to use. This guide will show you how to get Berliner Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone, one of the newly added weapons.

How to Get Berliner Assault Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone

The Warzone battle royale mode isn’t your typical battle royale where you just drop into the play area and search for weapons. You can even unlock some of them like the Berliner beforehand, set them in your loadout and then use that loadout in a match.

As is the trend with battle royale games these days, Call of Duty Warzone battle royale also adds challenges for players to complete and earn handsome rewards.

You need to finish ten such challenges in order to unlock the Berliner assault rifle in CoD. For completing each challenge you will get rewards. For completing the tenth challenge you will get Berliner assault rifle in Warzone.

Challenge 1

Ping an Enemy.

Reward: 750 XP and Clashing Blades calling card.

Challenge 2

Ping an object on the ground.

Reward: 750 XP and Downward Dog spray.

Challenge 3

Ping “danger” in the world.

Reward: 750 XP and Ammi Right spray.

Challenge 4

Collect a weapon in 1 different match.

Reward: 1,000 XP and China Lake calling card.

Challenge 5

Collect your loadout 1 time.

Reward: 1,250 XP and Albino Ape emblem.

Challenge 6

Collect 15 piles of cash from the ground.

Reward: 1,250 XP and Deflect This spray.

Challenge 7

Survive 1 second in the gas field.

Reward: 1,500 XP and Riptide calling card.

Challenge 8

Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes.

Reward: 1,750 XP and Serpentine emblem.

Challenge 9

Open 10 caches.

Reward: 2,000 XP and Back Scratch spray.

Challenge 10

Use 6 armor plates.

Reward: 2,500 XP and Berliner assault rifle.

The challenges are fairly simple and basically designed to make you well acquainted with the various interesting gameplay mechanics of the battle royale such as the respawn system.