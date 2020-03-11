Any battle royale player would know the importance of the minimap in the game. It is in fact one of the most vital factors of the game and your next best strategy is almost entirely based on your analysis of the minimap. With the release of the new CoD update, you can now change the minimap and in this guide, we will show you How to Change the Minimap in Call of Duty Warzone.

The latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare update brings the exciting feature which makes you use the minimap even more effectively!

The new update lets you explore an additional 21.5% of the area around you in minimap. This could prove to be extremely useful as you would know when a hostile UAV is trying to approach you much more early than before.

How to Change the Minimap in Call of Duty Warzone

To make use of this feature you have to change your minimap shape from circular to a square shape and to do that you have to access the Settings and go to the General tab.

Scroll all the way down till you find the Accessibility tab, press on it and then access the HUD tab to change your minimap shape from a circle to a square.

Go back to the game and you can now see the map in a square shape, taking more area on screen but also providing a better view if what is around you!

This would be a matter of winning or losing especially in the Warzone Battle royale and Plunder modes where your strategy extensively depends on what you see on the minimap.

For instance when the enemy fires, the direction is revealed in the minimap. Now that you can see almost 22% more, you can know better from where the enemy is firing from.

Plus a hostile UAV would be revealed to you timely letting you plan your next move more effectively!

This feature can come in handy in other modes where the fire indication feature is available but nevertheless it’s always your choice to choose among the available options. In our opinion, the screen area you give up for more information you get is worth it.