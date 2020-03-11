How Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Was Developed By People Working From Home

Thomas Mahler from Moon Studios recently revealed problems that they faced while developing Ori and The Will Of The Wisps from home. Something to note here is that the development process of the game was similar to Ori and the Blind Forest.

Game director Thomas Mahler talked about how the development of Ori and the Will of the Wisps warrants a story of its own. Ori and the Blind Forest was developed by a team of 20 people working from home. Mahler discussed how they pitched the idea to game designers for Ori and the Blind Forest:

We hired people away from Blizzard, Riot, Disney and so on… and the pitch was simply: Hey, we have a good salary, but the nice thing is that you can work from home

Mahler went on to state the purpose of recruiting developers from different studios:

The whole goal was to create this elite team. This crazy conglomerate of talent that is spread all across the world, that you’d never get at another studio.

Fast forward into the future and Moon Studios is still a completely distributed game developer. The company now has 80 members from 43 different countries. Ori and the Will of the Wisps followed a development pattern similar to the Blind Forest. Moon Studios managed this feat by assigning department leads: Mahler expanded:

We basically told them that they needed to take that lead position and make sure everything is organised, right? We want to make sure everything is clean in our bug tracking tool, and that I can just talk to the leads and get a high level overview of how the art department is doing.

Moon Studios built a completely separate work tool for Ori and the Will of the Wisps called Apollo. The developers would use video calling software such as Skype and Teams for discussions. On top of that, the whole development team for Will of the Wisps was brought together once a year. All of the game designers were given complete freedom to pitch their ideas. However, Mahler states that working from home isn’t for everybody:

[When we hire new people] we kind of get a good sense over whether a person is ready to work in the way that we require them to. Because it can get a bit lonely for those who don’t have a family. You’re sitting in an office day in and day out, and just talking to people over the internet. That’s not for everybody.

At the end of the day, Moon Studios managed to accomplish an incredible feat. Making a game of this caliber with distributed employees is a colossal challenge. At the same time, the developers wanted to make a game that wasn’t a cash grab. We will have to wait and see what Moon Studios’ efforts have wrought.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be coming out on the PC and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 owners will not be able to enjoy the game. The game is just around the corner with a release date of March 11, 2020.