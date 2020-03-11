Horizon Zero Dawn PC Release Doesn’t Mean Sony Will Abandon Exclusives

Sony Interactive Entertainment has t announced that Horizon Zero Dawn PC release. However, Head of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst recently stated that the Zero Dawn PC release doesn’t mean Sony will abandon exclusive games for the PlayStation consoles.

Following months of speculation, Sony finally made the decision to bring Horizon Zero Dawn to PC this summer. Herman Hulst recently spoke to PlayStation Blog about Horizon’s PC release.

According to him, this release will be an exception and we shouldn’t expect this to become a trend. Players shouldn’t anticipate PlayStation exclusives to arrive on PC just because of Horizon’s PC release. This what he said:

And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.

Hulst believes that Horizon Zero Dawn felt like it could be a good match for PC. With that being said, he expressed Sony’s commitment to dedicated hardware. That means that Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC release doesn’t was a rarity.

Hulst said that Worldwide Studios will continue to focus on narrative-driven single-player games. However, Horizon’s PC release was an experiment to test the team outside of their comfort zone:

We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games.

Hulst added:

At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios.

The Horizon Zero Dawn PC release will be accompanied by the PC release of Death Stranding. With both these exclusives making their way to PC, it reasonable to think the trend will continue.

However, Hulst’s comments completely negate that thought process. Though it will be interesting to see if Sony’s ‘experimentation’ will allow for more PlayStation exclusives to be released on PC.