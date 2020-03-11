Hades Patch 040 Released, The Nighty Night Update

Hades has received Patch 040, The Nighty Night Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Hades Patch 040 has a powerful new weapon, new weapon Aspects, more story, and much more. Something else that stands out in this update is that they reworked Mirror of Night, now with twice the Talents, inviting more choices to fit your playstyle. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hades Patch 040, The Nighty Night Update.

This Major Update opens up even more ways to battle out of hell, with a powerful new weapon, new weapon Aspects, and lots more story to sink your teeth into! As always, we will be closely monitoring feedback and are planning on at least a couple of follow-up patches. Thank you very much for playing!

Malphon, the Twin Fists: pummel your foes into the ground with this furious close-quarters weapon

Mirror of Night Rework: now with twice the Talents, inviting more choices to fit your playstyle

Aspect of Arthur: wield the might of Holy Excalibur with this legendary Aspect of the Stygian Blade

Improved Visual Effects: we've made frenetic combat easier to parse without compromising the oomph

New Pact of Punishment Conditions: see if you can survive Benefits Package and Routine Inspection

Administrative Chamber: access your Permanent Record beyond a locked door in the House

New House of Hades Events: the god of the dead's residence is livelier than ever

Expanded Story: hours of added narrative featuring Nyx, Chaos, Artemis, Zeus, and more

Hades is a video game by the authors of Bastion and Transistor. It is a roguelike action adventure set in Greek mythology. Your goal? Escape from the Underworld fighting the monsters commanded by the god of death. In this Supergiant video game, you can make use of special abilities by the gods of Olympus.

Here you will find the complete list of Hades Patch 040, The Nighty Night Update patch notes. I remind you that Supergiant Games’ Hades released as an early access title on Dec 10, 2019, and is expected to get a final release in Q3/Q4 2020.