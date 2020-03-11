The Season of Worthy has arrived and has brought a new artifact to help you boost your powers; the Warmind Khanjali. Like every season’s artifact, the Warmind Khanjali will boost your abilities, improve your weapons and increase your Power level. In this Destiny 2 Warmind Khanjali Artifact guide, we will list everything about the Warmind Khanjali.
Destiny 2 Warmind Khanjali Artifact
To get Warmind Khanjali, you will need to complete the “Into the Mindlab” quest. You do this by unlocking the first Seraph Bunker in the European Dead Zone. Speak to Zavala in the Tower to get started.
The Warmind Khanjali works in a similar way to the previous artifacts and there are five tiers of mods to unlock, each with unique abilities.
Each artifact mod costs some tokens and to be able to unlock a mod token, you need to gain a bunch of experience through normal play.
We have explained the Warmind Khanjali Artifact tiers below.
Tier 1 Mods
Anti-Barrier SMG
Mod Cost: 0 tokens
Grants shield-piercing against Barrier Champions
Anti-Barrier Sidearm
Mod Cost: 0 tokens
Grants shield-piercing against Barrier Champions
Overload Rounds (auto rifle, submachine gun)
Mod Cost: 0 tokens
Uninterrupted fire causes disruption against Overload Champions
Unstoppable Hand Cannon
Mod Cost: 0 tokens
ADS load an explosive bullet that staggers Unstoppable Champions
Overload Rounds (sidearm, hand cannon)
Mod Cost: 0 tokens
Consecutive hits cause disruption against Overload Champions
Tier 2
Enhanced Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim
Mod Cost: 1 token
Greatly reducing flinch from incoming fire while aiming an AR
Enhanced Scatter Projectile Targeting (AR, Machine Guns, SMG, Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, Fusion Rifles)
Mod Cost: 3 tokens
Improves target acquisition, accuracy, and ADS speed for listed weapon types
Enhanced Auto Rifle Loader
Mod Cost: 1 token
Greatly increases reload speed
Enhanced Small Arms Loader (Hand Cannons, Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Bows)
Mod Cost: 3 tokens
Greatly increases reload speed of listed weapon types
Enhanced Sword Scavenger
Mod Cost: 1 token
Swords get larger bonus reserves when you pick up ammo
Tier 3
Flourising Blade
Mod Cost: 1 token
Defeating enemies with swords has chance to reward a large cache of Glimmer
Splintered Gladius
Mod Cost: 1 token
Defeating Cabal Centurions grants gunsmith materials
While Ye May
Mod Cost: 1 token
Defeating Fallen Captains grants destination materials
Prized Shooting
Mod Cost: 1 token
Defeating enemies with a hand cannon or sidearm grants a small amount of glimmer
Automatic Prize
Mod Cost: 1 token
Defeating enemies with an AR or SMG grants a small amount of Glimmer
Tier 4 Mods
Disrupting Blade
Mod Cost: 0 tokens
Consecutive sword hits cause disruption to Overload Champions
Surge Detonators
Mod Cost: 2 tokens
Arc Grenades cause disruption to Overload Champions
Hammer of the Warmind
Mod Cost: 4 tokens
Defeating an enemy with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell, destroying them causes an explosion which deals disruption and stagger
Inferno Whip
Mod Cost: 1 token
Solar melee abilities stagger unstoppable champions
Flare-up
Mod Cost: 3 tokens
Immediately regain your melee charge when you stagger an Unstoppable Champion
Tier 5
Passive Guard
Mod Cost: 6 tokens
When wielding a sword, take less damage from enemies close to you
Soul of the Praxic Fire
Mod Cost: 6 tokens
Activating Solar class abilities grants an overshield but increases the cooldown of your class ability
Tyrant’s Surge
Mod Cost: 6 tokens
Dealing damage with Arc melee, Super, or grenade abilities spawns a Warmind Cell
Thunder Coil
Mod Cost: 6 tokens
Grants bonus damage for all Arc melee abilities and refunds Super energy on finisher final blows
Lightning Strikes Twice
Mod Cost: 7 tokens
After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time – Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit