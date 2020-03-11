The Season of Worthy has arrived and has brought a new artifact to help you boost your powers; the Warmind Khanjali. Like every season’s artifact, the Warmind Khanjali will boost your abilities, improve your weapons and increase your Power level. In this Destiny 2 Warmind Khanjali Artifact guide, we will list everything about the Warmind Khanjali.

Destiny 2 Warmind Khanjali Artifact

To get Warmind Khanjali, you will need to complete the “Into the Mindlab” quest. You do this by unlocking the first Seraph Bunker in the European Dead Zone. Speak to Zavala in the Tower to get started.

The Warmind Khanjali works in a similar way to the previous artifacts and there are five tiers of mods to unlock, each with unique abilities.

Each artifact mod costs some tokens and to be able to unlock a mod token, you need to gain a bunch of experience through normal play.

We have explained the Warmind Khanjali Artifact tiers below.

Tier 1 Mods

Anti-Barrier SMG

Mod Cost: 0 tokens

Grants shield-piercing against Barrier Champions

Anti-Barrier Sidearm

Mod Cost: 0 tokens

Grants shield-piercing against Barrier Champions

Overload Rounds (auto rifle, submachine gun)

Mod Cost: 0 tokens

Uninterrupted fire causes disruption against Overload Champions

Unstoppable Hand Cannon

Mod Cost: 0 tokens

ADS load an explosive bullet that staggers Unstoppable Champions

Overload Rounds (sidearm, hand cannon)

Mod Cost: 0 tokens

Consecutive hits cause disruption against Overload Champions

Tier 2

Enhanced Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

Mod Cost: 1 token

Greatly reducing flinch from incoming fire while aiming an AR

Enhanced Scatter Projectile Targeting (AR, Machine Guns, SMG, Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, Fusion Rifles)

Mod Cost: 3 tokens

Improves target acquisition, accuracy, and ADS speed for listed weapon types

Enhanced Auto Rifle Loader

Mod Cost: 1 token

Greatly increases reload speed

Enhanced Small Arms Loader (Hand Cannons, Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Bows)

Mod Cost: 3 tokens

Greatly increases reload speed of listed weapon types

Enhanced Sword Scavenger

Mod Cost: 1 token

Swords get larger bonus reserves when you pick up ammo

Tier 3

Flourising Blade

Mod Cost: 1 token

Defeating enemies with swords has chance to reward a large cache of Glimmer

Splintered Gladius

Mod Cost: 1 token

Defeating Cabal Centurions grants gunsmith materials

While Ye May

Mod Cost: 1 token

Defeating Fallen Captains grants destination materials

Prized Shooting

Mod Cost: 1 token

Defeating enemies with a hand cannon or sidearm grants a small amount of glimmer

Automatic Prize

Mod Cost: 1 token

Defeating enemies with an AR or SMG grants a small amount of Glimmer

Tier 4 Mods

Disrupting Blade

Mod Cost: 0 tokens

Consecutive sword hits cause disruption to Overload Champions

Surge Detonators

Mod Cost: 2 tokens

Arc Grenades cause disruption to Overload Champions

Hammer of the Warmind

Mod Cost: 4 tokens

Defeating an enemy with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell, destroying them causes an explosion which deals disruption and stagger

Inferno Whip

Mod Cost: 1 token

Solar melee abilities stagger unstoppable champions

Flare-up

Mod Cost: 3 tokens

Immediately regain your melee charge when you stagger an Unstoppable Champion

Tier 5

Passive Guard

Mod Cost: 6 tokens

When wielding a sword, take less damage from enemies close to you

Soul of the Praxic Fire

Mod Cost: 6 tokens

Activating Solar class abilities grants an overshield but increases the cooldown of your class ability

Tyrant’s Surge

Mod Cost: 6 tokens

Dealing damage with Arc melee, Super, or grenade abilities spawns a Warmind Cell

Thunder Coil

Mod Cost: 6 tokens

Grants bonus damage for all Arc melee abilities and refunds Super energy on finisher final blows

Lightning Strikes Twice

Mod Cost: 7 tokens

After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time – Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit