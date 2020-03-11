Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0 Released, Season Of The Worthy

Destiny 2 has received Update 2.8.0. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0 has loads of combat system improvements, player identity system adjustments, various bug fixes, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that this brings the newest season, Season Of The Worthy, to life. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0.

Fixed UI stuttering and framerate drops when loading or applying mods

Improved framerate in Gambit and Gambit Prime

Fixed framerate issues during the Sanctified Mind encounter of the Garden of Salvation Raid

Fixed framerate issues in the Pit of Heresy Dungeon, specifically in tunnel encounters

Fixed stutter at high framerate on PC

General improvements to performance on PC when a lot of debris is on the ground

Thanks to this Destiny 2 Season Of The Worthy patch, load time is no longer tied to framerate

Trials of Osiris returns at last! Talk to Saint-14 in the Tower Hangar to begin your Trials journey. The Trials playlist will first become available on Friday, 3\13.

The Anomaly, Cauldron, and Exodus Blue have been added to the Crucible map rotation. These maps will now appear in most playlists.

Fixed a large number of out-of-environment bugs on Distant Shore.

Fixed a large number of out-of-environment bugs on Fragment.

Fixed an issue where some items were not being properly displayed in Collections.

Fixed an issue where players don’t receive a “Fireteam Chat Not Available” message when Steam is down.

Thanks to this Destiny 2 Season Of The Worthy patch, they fixed an issue where tracking a pursuit would dismiss the Release Icon.

Fixed an issue where incorrect icons were appearing during “The Other Side” mission.

Fixed an issue where Open Fireteam slots were being displayed after dismissing activity selection.

Fixed an issue where a placeholder tooltip could appear while in Orbit.

Fixed an issue that caused some Graphical Corruption when navigating to the Seasons screen.

Fixed an issue where the Rank 50 toast would display overlapping numbers.

Fixed an issue where we displayed a misalignment in the Post-Purchase Animation.

Fixed an issue where the Launch Overlay would not dismiss when navigating to the Quests Screen.

Destiny 2 is a first-person action and shooting video game with RPG elements. The game has been developed by Bungie. This is the second installment of the Destiny video game. This sequel takes us to the fall of the last city before the invading forces led by Primus Ghaul, the commander of the Red Legion.

In this way, we will fight again through the Solar System, discover new weapons and skills and face the Red Legion, gathering all the heroes and forging new legends in order to recover the home that has been taken from us.

Here you will find the complete list of Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0 patch notes. I remind you that Bungie’s Destiny 2 was on sale since September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.