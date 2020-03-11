Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.27 (1.21) Is Live, New Character Tamaki

Dead or Alive 6 has received Update 1.27 (1.21). You can now download this patch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.27 (1.21) has a few new costumes, balance adjustments, and various bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added a new character, Tamaki. You need to purchase the character to access DOA Quest and Tutorial missions.

This is the sixth installment of the fighting saga of Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, one of the main series of 3D combat video games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. This is the first video game of the franchise since 2012 and presents a series of improvements and playable changes that defines the Dead or Alive brand from now until the future. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.27 (1.21).

Added new character “Tamaki”.

Added new costumes: Design Contest 2019 Costume Set. (6 costumes)

Increased maximum ranking level.

Adjusted game balance.

Corrected various bugs and issues.

Recently, another important update also released for this game. You will find that Update 1.26 also, like the above update, has new costumes, adjustments, and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added additional costume support, an option to change characters’ hair color by using Premium Tickets, and Gust collaboration titles.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.27 (1.21) patch notes. I remind you that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s Dead or Alive 6 released on March 1, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.