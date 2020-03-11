Dead by Daylight Update 1.85 (3.6.0) Is Live, New Features And Content

Dead by Daylight has received Update 1.85 (3.6.0). You can now download this patch on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch. You will find that Dead by Daylight Update 1.85 (3.6.0) has quite a few new features and content for the Chains of Hate expansion. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added a new Survivor (Zarina Kassir) and a new Killer (The Deathslinger). Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead by Daylight Update 1.85 (3.6.0).

Added a new Survivor (Zarina Kassir)

Added a new Killer (The Deathslinger)

Added a new map (Dead Dawg Saloon – Grave of Glenvale)

Added a high-ping indicator to the HUD, displayed when the local ping to the server is above a certain threshold (white icon for 150ms, red icon for 300ms).

Removed skill checks for Hook sabotage in this Dead by Daylight patch.

Survivors will no longer be able to sabotage a Bear Trap with a Toolbox or the Perk Saboteur.

Killers may not hook a Survivor on a hook that is currently being sabotaged.

Dropping a Survivor now increases the Wiggle progression by 25% (down from 33%).

Survivors will no longer be able to sabotage a Bear Trap with a Toolbox.

Toolboxes now repair fewer charges of a generator, but have a greater speed boost.

Doubled the chance to trigger a skill check when repairing a Generator with a Toolbox in this Dead by Daylight patch.

When a Survivor item reaches zero charges, they may keep it. If they escape with that item, it will be automatically refilled for the next trial.

Dropped items with zero charge behave the same way as items with charges; they can be picked up again later.

When a Survivor escapes a trial with an item, that item loses its addons.

Removed the possibility for all Splinter Offerings to spawn in the Bloodweb.

Disabled all Splinter Offerings.

Here you will find the complete list of Dead by Daylight Update 1.85 (3.6.0) patch notes. I remind you that Behaviour's Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2017; and Switch on September 24, 2019.