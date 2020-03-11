Cyberpunk 2077 Sent To Rating Boards — No More Delays

Cyberpunk 2077 has been submitted to several rating boards around the world, meaning that the highly anticipated game will suffer no further delays.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, studio head Adam Badowski stated that the developer will continue to polish the technical aspects while waiting for a rating — understood to be M for Mature. He also added that Cyberpunk 2077 looks better than ever and further play-testing should iron out any remaining issues.

We just submitted @cyberpunkgame to age rating agencies around the world (PEGI, ESRB, etc.). While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day! — Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) March 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed for release on April 16, 2020. However, additional development time was needed to ensure the game to be “a crowning achievement” for the current generation. While confirming Cyberpunk 2077 to be at a stage where the game is complete and playable from start to finish, the massive scale of the in-game world forced CD Projekt Red to delay the release to September 17, 2020. Sending the game out to rating boards now ensures that development is reaching closer to completion.

The delay, though, also forced other projects to be pushed back. These include the multiplayer component of the game, which was previously slated to arrive roughly a year after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 but will now land somewhere next year. Any chance of the game releasing with multiplayer on the first day has been thrown out. Whatever elements that CD Projekt Red will be working on in the coming months will have little to do with online support.

As such, Cyberpunk 2077 remains on schedule for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The release will also accompany GeForce Now, the new cloud gaming platform of Nvidia, on the very first day. CD Projekt Red is making sure that players interested in streaming the shadowy alleyways of Night City are not ignored.