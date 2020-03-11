Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel 03/10/2020 Update Released, Crash Fix

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel has received its March 10 Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel 03/10/2020 Update is quite a small update as it only as on confirmed patch note. Something that stands out in this patch is that they addressed a few reported concerns that occasionally the game would crash upon launch.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is a video game in this saga on horseback between the first and second installments. This time you will not fight in Pandora but on one of its moons, with less gravity, which will make the items float and there is less oxygen. The title tells us the story of some Borderlands characters, and the origins of their sequel. Below you will find the complete list of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel 03/10/2020 Update patch notes.

Addressed a reported concern that occasionally the game would crash upon launch.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel 02/27/2020 Update is also, like the above patch, quite a small update as it only has two confirmed patch notes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they included a matchmaking update that adds support for future crossplay between PC platforms. It also adds a new menu for matchmaking and SHiFT account maintenance.

If you continue to experience issues following this latest patch, please let them know at support.2k.com. I remind you that 2K Australia and Gearbox Software’s Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel released on October 14, 2014 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; and on March 27, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.