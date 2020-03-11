Achieving Photorealism Through Next-Gen Hardware, Epic Games CEO Weighs In

Tim Sweeney, founder and chief of Epic Games, recently discussed a future of achieving photorealism through next-gen technology.

The AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast was hosted by Insomniac Games’ head Ted Price. Both the chiefs talked about the PS5 and Xbox Series X and their capabilities. Price asked Sweeney about his excitement for the upcoming technology: He replied:

First of all, achieving photorealism. We’re getting pretty darn close, but we need one more giant leap to get to the point where you can’t distinguish between Unreal Engine-powered real-time graphics from CG graphics [or] from the real world… We’re putting a lot of effort into next-generation technology to empower photorealism.

Epic Games is the studio behind Fortnite, the renowned Battle Royale game. The game was made using the Unreal Engine. Sweeney started out his career as a coder and helped build the engine for Fortnite. The Epic Games CEO talks about how it is really hard to create emotions on the faces of video game characters:

The hardest part of it [photorealism] is digital humans,because we’ve evolved very… elaborate brain systems for recognising faces and intent and emotion. So, being able to realistically convey that in games is going to be a huge challenge.

Sweeney mentions that achieving photorealism may prove to be too costly. According to him, developers may end up breaking the bank in pursuit of making a game look as realistic as possible.

Motion capture is a huge part to play when it comes to portraying photorealistic graphics. Last year, Epic Games acquired 3Lateral studio that specializes in motion capture technology. Sweeney expanded:

The 3Lateral team that’s now a part of Epic is driving the digital humans initiative: scanning humans at enormous levels of quality, both facial poses and also animation.

With the impending release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, developers and fans are looking forward to what the next-gen consoles can achieve. We already know the consoles will push the boundaries of gaming performance and graphics. In addition to that, the improved hardware of the machines may change our perception of how games should look like in this day and age.