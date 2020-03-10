Microsoft Will Talk About Xbox Series X and xCloud on March 18

The recent schedule for Microsoft Game Stack Live has listed a segment for Xbox Series X and xCloud. The livestream will take place between 17-18 March and could be an alternative to Microsoft’s canceled GDC appearance.

You can check out the Game Stack Live schedule by going to the official Microsoft page. The Day 2 schedule of the livestream, which is on March 18 has a segment called “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming”. This does suggest that Microsoft will have more to talk about the Xbox Series X and xCloud.

With the cancellation of GDC 2020, Microsoft didn’t have a venue show off their upcoming next-gen console. Fortunately, this livestream provides the American company a platform for all of its announcements and talks. xCloud is the name of Microsoft’s cloud-based gaming service.

Last we heard of xCloud was when Microsoft stated that Project Scarlet will eventually power the game streaming service.

Project xCloud has more than fifty games in its library. Recent games that were added to the library included Devil May Cry 5, Tekken 7 and Madden NFL 20. Microsoft is targetting Google Stadia’s lack of content meaning that xCloud should have a lot more games compared to Stadia. This means that the company thinks that cloud-gaming will become more relevant than console gaming, going forward.

We already know what the Xbox Series X will be capable of. The next-gen console’s spec list boasts 12 teraflops of GPU power along with a plethora of other features.

These features include Quick Resume and Variable Rate Shading. At this point, we have a lot of information about the next-gen Xbox console but we’ll take anything else that Microsoft can give us.

If you are hyped up for the next-generation of console gaming, you might want to keep an eye out on March 18. Other segments of the stream will include discussion about DirectX Raytracing and video game accessibility. The steam will be hosted live on the Mixer streaming platform.