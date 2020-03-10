Warzone Weighs 83-101 GB For Modern Warfare Non-Owners

Just as earlier leaks claimed, Modern Warfare will be receiving an action-packed and “game-changing” battle royale mode called Warzone.

According to an announcement made on the official blog, Warzone will be a free-to-play offering, meaning that players will not be required to purchase Modern Warfare beforehand. However, that will also have players spending a pretty hefty amount of their internet bandwidth at the start.

Take note that Warzone will weigh in at 83-101 GB in total size for free-to-play players across all platforms. The final size and download-time will ultimately depend upon the platform in question, as well as regional and other factors.

It goes without saying that players interested in trying out Warzone for free will have to actually make more space than the 100 GB threshold. The mode will eventually start receiving regular updates (and possible content expansions) that will seek additional storage.

For non-owners of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone will be available to download free in respective first-party stores starting as early as 12 PM PDT. Warzone is a 83-101GB download for new, free-to-play users. Download could take up to several hours depending on bandwidth, service provider, additional regional factors and will vary by platform.

Current owners of Modern Warfare, though, will have it easier. For them, Warzone will weigh in at 18-22 GB. The mode will replace the previously named “Classified” panel in the main menu after the download finishes. Through there, players will then be able to enter lobbies and play. Another advantage of owning Modern Warfare beforehand will be in terms of early access. Warzone will release first for owners and “a few hours later” for non-owners.

Unlike other battle royale modes and games, Warzone will feature an in-game currency that has to be looted. During each match, players will come across “cash” scattered randomly across the map. Amass that will allow players to purchase upgrades like killstreaks.

Keep a lookout. Warzone releases later today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC … with the all-glorious cross-platform support.