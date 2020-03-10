SMITE Update 11.34 Is Live, New Skins And Content

SMITE has received Update 11.34. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that SMITE Update 11.34 has quite a few new skins, new content, various balance changes, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that Project Olympus went live and they added the Jade Corruption Event that is launching alongside season 7.

SMITE is a third-party MOBA game in which you embody the role of a mythological god/ess and make them fight on stage, using powers and tactics against other players and their armies. The players are grouped into two teams of between three and five people, and they will have to take down the rival army. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SMITE Update 11.34.

Blink Rune

Blink creates moments where players can catch each other out of position. It can close the gaps for an aggressive play or serve as a last minute escape with enough skilled jukes. Its strength, cooldown and distance covered allow it to be a constant threat that is difficult to counter. Adjusting these aspects should make the relic healthier as a whole while still allowing it to be a strong choice.

Increased Cooldown from 120s to 140s in this SMITE patch.

Decreased Range from 55 to 45.

Mace

Mace is the go-to for many junglers, who rely on that extra power to keep up in clear speed. However, a difficult choice arises if you need Hand of the Gods because this start requires junglers to skip potions. This adjustment will not only allow that start to be possible but also give an extra potion for the junglers, giving them more health to play around with in the early game if they so choose.

Decreased cost from 700 to 650 in this SMITE patch.

All Tier 2 and Tier 3 items building from this will remain the same total cost.

Shoes of the Magi

Season 7 Penetration adjustments left these shoes in a strange spot. Power was added, but adding any more power to makeup for the penetration loss would increase Mage damage to non-god targets to a dangerous level. We tried to find a middle ground but they ended up feeling lackluster compared to Shoes of Focus. Rather than just focusing on these as damage boots we are adding some sustain elements to give them their own niche.

Added 8% Lifesteal in this SMITE patch.

Added 100 Mana.

Transcendance

Transcendance has become core in a variety of builds. While we like gods having an option to rush into solid power and mana regen, the cooldown reduction pushed it over the edge. We are moving the Cooldown Reduction to the fully evolved form which gives other items more room to fit into builds.

No longer provides 10% Cooldown Reduction.

Now provides 10% Cooldown Reduction when fully evolved.

Here you will find the complete list of SMITE Update 11.34 patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE released on March 25, 2014 for PC; August 19, 2015 for Xbox One; May 31, 2016 for PS4; and February 18, 2019 for Switch.