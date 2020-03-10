Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1 (1.83) Released, Operation Void Edge Update

Rainbow Six Siege has received Patch Y5S1 (1.83). You can now download this update on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1 (1.83) is a large update, as the download and install size for PC is about 69 GB. Something that stands out in this update is that they added The Learning Area, a new section that groups all learning-focused content in one place for easier navigation and overall better accessibility.

PC – Steam: 66 GB / Uplay: 69 GB

Steam: 66 GB / Uplay: 69 GB XB1 – WW: 43 GB / UK-RUS: 39 GB

WW: 43 GB / UK-RUS: 39 GB PS4 – SIEA: 41 GB / SIEE: 42 GB / RUS-UK: 38 GB / SIEJ: 38 GB

In Rainbow Six Siege, you embody the famous elite group of tactical action operators, and even the terrorists if we opt for it. The game invites the knowledge of each faction, and for the first time in the saga, we enter a deep multiplayer facet of 5 against 5 players. Each user has a specific role in the team, and the maps and scenarios forces us to adapt our strategies in detail. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1 (1.83).

Fixed: Melee SFX muffled while prone.

Fixed: Missing SFX when picking up a claymore while crouched.

Fixed: Some missing SFX when in observation mode.

Fixed: SFX of throwable gadgets can be muffled or missing if another SFX is played before.

Fixed: Various minor SFX issues when deploying gadgets in this Rainbow Six Siege update.

Fixed: Missing drone sounds for other players in the match.

Fixed: Slug shotguns will destroy only the first layer of a destructible wooden wall.

Fixed: Missing debris on the floor when the player damages a barricade with a shotgun.

Fixed: Some weapons have inconsistent damage values between PvE and PvP.

Fixed: Rappel prompt is sometimes available from a long distance from the ledge.

Fixed: Gadgets sometimes not sticking when deployed on roof hatches during the prep phase.

Fixed: Operators unable to climb ladders when a deployable shield is placed at the top of the ladder.

Fixed: Planting the defuser on a breached wall can end the match and incur a loss in this Rainbow Six Siege update.

Fixed: Inconsistencies with shrapnel from Operator gadget explosions.

Fixed: Barricades disappear when vaulting through them after they are only partially destroyed.

Fixed: Operator collision issues with indestructible walls.

Learning Area

The Learning Area is a new section that groups all learning-focused content in one place for easier navigation and better accessibility. We’ve also added new Learning Tips for beginners in the Learning Area to help new players ease more quickly into the Rainbow Six Siege experience. These tips will rotate automatically but players can scroll through the tips themselves as well.

Here you will find the complete list of Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1 (1.83) patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege released on December 1, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.