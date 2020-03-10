PUBG Update 1.38 (6.2) Is Live, Team Deathmatch And Cross Party Play

PUBG has received Update 1.38 (6.2). You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that PUBG Update 1.38 (6.2) is quite a big update, as it has loads of general changes, improvements, adjustments, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added Cross Party Play, Team Deathmatch, grenade balance, and Karakin loot changes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding PUBG Update 1.38 (6.2).

Team Deathmatch

The long-requested Team Deathmatch mode has now arrived! Intense 8v8 FPP fights on 7 different battlefields pulled from your favorite maps. TDM features classic PUBG gunplay and mechanics with all the fun and action of respawning back into the fight.

The boost gauge functions differently in TDM and fills by scoring kills and assists, restoring your health after you haven’t received damage for 5 seconds. The team with the most kills in 10 minutes, or the first to reach 50 kills wins the round, with 2 round wins securing the match victory in PUBG.

Cross Party Play

Players on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can add players on either console to their party for a seamless organizing experience. Using one efficient interface, players can be added as friends, blocked, muted, and searched for regardless of console. With more players in the mix, the fight for Chicken Dinners now comes with a side of console pride.

Karakin Changes

A few weeks ago, we implemented a loot adjustment for Karakin based on PUBG player feedback. Since then we’ve been monitoring games to determine if any further adjustment needs to be made and a couple things have stood out to us. First, healing items are still a bit too hard to find for how frequently people are fighting. Second, Snipers and DMRs are really strong on Karakin.

We’re going to try an updated loot setting that will increase meds, while reducing bandages, SRs, DMRs, and the Win94. We know many of you prefer these guns on Karakin, but we feel that Karakin needs a little more risk for the reward of these weapons. To help mitigate this adjustment a bit, we’re adding the G36C and MP5K to Karakin as requested by many of you when Vikendi started its vacation. Also, we have adjusted the care package airplane speed to move faster across the island in PUBG.

Of course, your feedback is essential here. Try out the new settings and let us know how everything feels. Is it worth it for you to spend more time searching to get that SLR? Do matches feel more competitive without as many long range weapons? Let us know so we can continue to adjust!

Here you will find the complete list of PUBG Update 1.38 (6.2) patch notes.