PS5’s Dualshock 5 Controller Will Increase Demand of Advanced Haptic Experiences, Says Haptic Tech Dev

PS5’s Dualshock 5 controller will catalyze the demand for advanced haptic experiences according to Haptic Technology developer, Immersion. Sony is going all-in with the Dualshock 5 controller’s Haptic capabilities and it may pay off.

Sony and Immersion partnered up last year to bring advanced haptic technology to PS5’s Dualshock 5 controller and also to Sony’s VR controllers. We already know that Sony’s Dualshock 5 controllers will have new adaptive triggers and Haptic feedback. This technology will bring gaming immersion to a whole new level. Dualshock 5 controllers will give players the sensation of pulling, pushing, grasping and pulsing during gameplay.

Immersion CEO Ramzi Haidamus talked about how Haptic technology emulates real-life sensations:

Research shows that haptics makes games come to life, increasing players’ satisfaction and enjoyment through peripherals and games enhanced with the power of touch.We are thrilled to work with SIE, a true pioneer in gaming, to provide incredible experiences to their customers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Cheif Legal Officer, Riley Russell praised Haptic technology and expressed satisfaction in working with Immersion:

We are pleased to reach an agreement with Immersion. High-quality haptics technology enhances the sense of presence and immersion for gamers, and this agreement is consistent with SIE’s desire to provide the best gaming experiences to gamers around the world.

Immersion recently had a financial earnings call. Ramzi Haidamus discussed Immersion’s partnership with Sony. Following that he talked about the revenue that they are expecting from PS5’s Dualshock 5 controllers. Sony’s new controllers are presumed to ship at the end of 2020. Ramzi said:

In gaming, we continue to anticipate per Sony’s public statements, the release of its PlayStation 5 gaming console in the holiday 2020 time frame

He went on to express their expectation for the revenue of the PlayStation 5 controllers:

As we previously announced last May, Sony Interactive Entertainment took a license to our haptics technology for gaming and VR controllers. We, therefore, anticipate revenue from PlayStation 5 controllers, once shipments commence towards the end of our fiscal year.

Ramzi closed his statement by stating the following:

We also continue to believe Sony’s new controllers will catalyze increased market demand for advanced interactive haptic experiences.

It is easy to recognize that Immersion hopes Microsoft and Nintendo will begin to see the benefits of advanced Haptics technology. At the moment, we don’t know how the Dualshock 5 controllers will feel in the hands. But Sony and Immersion seem to be confident that Haptic technology is the future of immersive gameplay.

Dualshock 5 controller’s Haptic capabilities will allow the controller to adjust Haptic feedback levels for each game. Immersion is betting on the success of the Dualshock 5 which will make other companies want to invest in the technology. We will have to wait and see if Sony made the right move by partnering up with Immersion.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to release at the end of 2020 along with the Dualshock 5 controllers.