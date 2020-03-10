Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX definitely has the grind going; so if you’re looking for tips to improve fast, then you’re in the right place. In this Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Rank guide, we will be discussing how to improve your Rescue Rank and get it to gold as soon as possible.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Rank

You might be wondering, why do I have to go out of my way to focus on my Rescue Team Rank?

Well, the answer to that is, because leveling your rank up is going to give you various benefits which include a larger inventory size among other things.

Rank Camp Capacity Job Limit Teams Inventory Space Rookie 5 8 2 32 Normal 8 16 3 32 Bronze 11 24 4 40 Silver 14 32 5 48 Gold 20 40 6 48

Rescue Missions

Your best bet at increasing your rank are Rescue Missions. Select as many missions as you can for just one dungeon, and just complete all of them in one go.

This way, you can accumulate a lot of points in just one single run. Repeat this process to level up as fast as possible.

Turn the knob on the Difficulty

If you are high enough level, don’t be afraid to change the difficulty; things may get a bit harder, but the reward is worth it. The more the difficulty on your rescue mission, the more points you will get after completing them towards your rescue team rank.

Rescue Points

Rescue Points are only obtainable once you complete the Mt. Steel story rescue mission. Completing that will allow you to receive Rescue Points from all jobs you take from that point forward.