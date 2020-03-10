Pitfall Valley is a post-game dungeon in Mystery Dungeon DX that contains 25 floors. Our Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Pitfall Valley Walkthrough will help you finish this long dungeon.

The main task that you have to do in the Pitfall Valley is to rescue Latias and there is no Boss fight!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Pitfall Valley

You will find up to 40 Leveled Pokemon in the Pitfall Valley. So perhaps the last thing you would want is to go unprepared.

Make sure you and your partner Pokemon are both at least level 40 and the other members of your rescue team are equally prepared.

That is why we have formulated this complete walkthrough of the Pitfall Valley so that you know exactly what you have to do in these 25 floors.

The complete walkthrough is not much complicated. Once you are teleported into the Pitfall Valley by the Teleport Gem, you should fight your way up to the 24th floor.

While you fight your way up, you will face various Pokemon mostly between the level 15 to 30. Most of them will be recruitable while some of them won’t be, so don’t waste your time trying.

There are Bug and Flying types of Pokemon all over the valley. As a result, you should have Fire and Electric types. You should also stay vigilant of Ledybas.

Though they are not much deadly they can gang up on your Pokemon. Hence, you should keep a distance from them and attack from a long-range.

You should also watch out for traps in the corridors too. In Pitfall Valley, you may even encounter traps in stairs and corridors so you must stay vigilant of those.

Once you reach the 25th floor, head further to find Latios’ sister named Latias. You will find Latias in the very bottom of the valley.