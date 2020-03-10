This Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Northwind Field Walkthrough will cover the bonus dungeon available after you defeat Raikou.

This location is where you will face off against the legendary water Pokemon known as Suicune! It has 30 floors filled with a ton of different Pokemon in them. We will explain how to unlock and proceed through it.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Northwind Field

You unlock this location by making your way through the Lightning Field bonus dungeon and defeating Raikou. The area will become unlocked after the cutscene. You need the HM Surf to enter.

Northwind Field is the third dungeon you will come across when searching for the Mirage Pokemon.

Below are all the Pokemon you will find in the Northwind Field dungeon

Pokemon Floors Recruitment Rate Absol 28-29 6.8% Azumarill 3-7 Unrecruitable Crawdaunt 5-10 Unrecruitable Croconaw 27-29 -19% Delcatty 8-16 Unrecruitable Delibird 17-25 8.8% Golduck 23-28 Unrecruitable Jynx 1-6 Unrecruitable Muk 17-25 Unrecruitable Politoed 25-29 Unrecruitable Poliwag 1-4 8.1% Poliwhirl 10-16 -19% Poliwrath 19-24 Unrecruitable Vaporeon 10, 20, 27 Unrecruitable Volbeat 1-6 8.6% Wartortle 27-29 -19%

Exploration Tips

Keep an eye out for Items

You can find many different items on the 30 floors of Northwind Field. You’ll come across Water Stones found on the ground on 29F.

The Lunar Ribbon is in a locked chamber on 20F. This is required to evolve Eevee into Umbreon. If you already have this item then you’ll get the Link Cable instead.

Bring Items Along Beforehand

You will be exploring 30 whole floors of Northwind Field and will come across many different Pokemon that put up quite a challenge. You will need to heal so be sure to bring some berries, apples, elixirs, and ethers along with you.

You can also visit the Kecleon Shop in the area to buy more items.

Level Up First

A lot of the Pokemon that you will encounter here are extremely rough. They might take you with a single attack. if you’re not leveled up properly. We recommend you farm some Exp and be at least level 50 before attempting this.

Bring Electric & Grass Types

You may have noticed that most of the Pokemon we’ve listed are water types. For this reason, you’ll be at an advantage if you bring along grass and electric Pokemon.

If you have any Rock or Fire Pokemon in your party then they should take a backseat for this adventure. Especially for your battle against the Water-Type Suicune.

Battling Suicune

This Pokemon is going to provide you with quite the challenge. Aside from attacks like Bubble Beam that do HP damage, Suicune can use the Pressure ability to make you use up more PP during your turn.

This is why we suggested bringing along items and elixirs earlier.

There is strength in numbers so you should surround Suicune with the Pounce Wand. This ensures that every Pokemon in your party can land in hits.

Try inflicting status effects with your Electric-Types until you’ve paralyzed Suicune. This lessens the number of times it can attack you.

You don’t need to worry about landing the final blow since Suicune is not a guaranteed recruit once you beat it. You may need to revisit the location with a Friend Bow in hand to try again.

Once you do get Suicune in your party, it will form its own Rescue Camp so storage space isn’t an issue.

Successfully making your way through the dungeon will result in Suicune changing the Sunset Feather into the Rainbow Feather and you will be able to meet this Pokemon.