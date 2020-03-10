Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Freeze Walkthrough

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Freeze is one of the main storyline dungeons of the game and our walkthrough will help you finish it with ease. You need to complete the Frosty Forest dungeon first before you can head on to Mt Freeze.

Our Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Freeze Guide will walk you through your complete quest at Mt Freeze for proving your innocence and give you tips to get through easily.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Freeze

Your main objective of this dungeon is to seek an audience with Ninetales. For this quest, travel inside the Frosty Forest until you reach the 20th floor where Ninetales is sitting at the peak of Mt Freeze.

You’ll encounter a number of Pokemon on your way on all the floors. These include Pineco, Swablu, Shelgon, Pupitar, Seel, Vigoroth, Zangoose, Chimecho, Slaking and Seviper.

Once you’ve reached the checkpoint at F15, things will get a bit difficult so be sure to take your time and prepare, stock on items and then carry on.

After meeting Ninetales at the peak of Mt Freeze you will have to return to Pokemon Square in order to prove your innocence.

This is end of your time as a fugitive and allows you to resume using all Pokemon Square facilities and your Team Member, and end the quest for good.

Mt Freeze Tips