Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Faraway Walkthrough

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Faraway is the fourth and final dungeon you will go through when searching for the Mirage Pokemon. It is where you will encounter the Pokemon Ho-Oh.

Mt Faraway has 40 floors filled with a ton of different Pokemon in them. This Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Faraway guide will explain how to unlock and proceed through the dungeon.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mt Faraway

Once you complete the Northwind Field bonus dungeon and beat Suicune, a cutscene will trigger in which the Pokemon will turn the Sunset Wing into the Rainbow Wing.

This will grant you access to the dungeon. You need HM Surf to enter and the game will be automatically saved beforehand.

Below are all the Pokemon you will find inside the Mt Faraway dungeon

Pokemon Floors Recruitment Rate Lunatone 1-5 5% Hitmonchan 1-9 Unrecruitable Snorunt 1-11 7.5% Solrock 6-11 5% Azumarill 10, 20, 30, 35 Unrecruitable Golem 10-19 -30% Marshtomp 10-19 -19% Vigoroth 10-19 -19% Parasect 20-29 Unrecruitable Castform 20-29 7.4% Granbull 21-30 Unrecruitable Weezing 30-38 Unrecruitable Dugtrio 30-39 Unrecruitable Croconaw 30-39 -19% Glalie 30-39 Unrecruitable Ho-Oh 40 99.9% Boss

Tips

Level Up First

Mt Faraway dungeon has 60 floors that will challenge your resolve if you’re not leveled up properly. We recommend that you farm some Exp and be at least level 50 before attempting this.

Don’t Let Yourself Starve

Exploring 60 floors in Mt Faraway will inevitably cause you to get hungry. This will start chipping away at your health so you should bring some apples along in order to prevent this.

Bring Some Elixirs

The boss fight of Mt Faraway will be tough and your Pokemon may end up running low on attacks. For this reason, we suggest bringing along some Max Ethers, and Elixirs beforehand.

Recommended Types

Mt Faraway’s floors are filled with different Pokemon types. We recommend that you fill your party with Water, Electric and Rock-Types to give you an edge in battle.

This is especially useful for when you face off against the Flying/Fire-Type Ho-oh.

Boss Fight: Ho-oh

This dungeon is the home of Ho-oh. You will encounter this Pokemon on the 60th floor of Mt Faraway and will have to battle it.

If you took our advice earlier and kept Water, Electric and Rock-Types in your party then you should face little trouble in this battle. Use Electric attacks to stun Ho-oh and cost it a turn.

A Cataclysm will happen when the fight begins in which Ho-oh can recover HP when the light is on it.

So you need to attack aggressively while watching out for Ho-oh’s Fire Blast, Sacred Fire and Whirlwind attacks.

You can cut the distance caused by Whirlwind by using Pounce Wand to get in close to the Pokemon again.

Ho-oh’s Pressure ability will make your Pokemon use up more PP when attempting a move so you use the Max Ethers and Elixirs we previously mentioned to counteract this.

Defeating Ho-oh will result in the Pokemon being automatically recruited into your party. The Pokemon will form its own Rescue Camp so storage space isn’t an issue.

After completing the dungeon and speaking with Spinda in Pokemon Square, he goes back exploring dungeons.