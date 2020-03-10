Once you get the evolution mechanics of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX nailed down, you will obviously be looking for the ultimate. Our Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mega Evolutions Guide will help you attain that.

Ever since Pokemon X and Y introduced Mega Evolutions; players have been given various Pokemon with sick ascended forms that allow them to turn the tides of the battle into their own favor.

With this evolution at a Pokemon’s side, they are able to boost their stats drastically, deal and protect themselves from a lot of incoming damage.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Mega Evolutions

Mega Evolutions are overpowered, and using them will most of the time help you completely steamroll a battle.

With such power, comes a bit of a catch; therefore, Mega Evolutions are only available for Pokemon that are available after you beat the game’s main story.

It should be noted that Mega Evolutions are only available once your Pokemon has reached its final evolutionary state. After that, an Empowerment Seed may be used to Mega Evolve your respective Pokemon.

Empowerment Seeds

Once your Pokemon has reached its final evolutionary state, you may use an Empowerment Seed to push them to the next level; if your Pokemon is not in the final state, then it will not Mega Evolve, but instead enter an awakened state.

How does one get Empowerment Seeds, you may ask? The item can be found as a loot in a dungeon or simply earned as a reward after finishing a job.

These empowerment seeds are in a limited amount, found rarely in the Pokemon world; we would encourage you to use them wisely.

What can my Mega Evolved Pokemon do?

A lot. It can tear your opponent Pokemon apart. Your Pokemon will now have additional moves, greatly boosted stats, and enhanced battle performance.

They will become a force to be reckoned with once they achieve their Mega Evolved state.

This state lasts for only one floor and your Pokemon will revert back to its original state after using a set of stairs.

Linked Moves in a Mega Evolved state will always cause critical hits; not only this but all weaknesses to your Pokemon are simply ignored in its Mega Evolved state. That’s right, your Pokemon just doesn’t care anymore.

Not all Pokemon, however, can be Mega Evolved; only some of them can, like Kyogre, Charizard, etc.

Pokemon with Mega Evolutions

Currently, the following Pokemon have been found to have Mega Evolutions in the game.