The Buried Relic Dungeon lets you take on three major enemies namely Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. As the name suggests these are Ice, rock and steel type pokemon! Our Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Buried Relic Walkthrough will help you take them on.

The Buried Relic Dungeon is also thought to be the location where Mew resides so you can try your luck in hopes of finding that legendary pokemon.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Buried Relic

Buried Relic Dungeon is available only after completing The Stormy Sea Bonus Dungeon. Once you complete it, a cut scene takes you back to your home. As you wake up and head out you see a mail in the mailbox left by a Pelipper.

Your partner reads out the mail which is about the Buried Relic upon which you should head to Pokemon Square and Lombre and Shiftry.

Upon heading further south of your house you will be able to explore the Buried Relic. Later on you will face off against the three pokemon! All you need to know is in the following text.

Regirock

Enter the dungeon and fight your way down to B15F floor. A cut scene will trigger and the battle will start. Regirock is a rock type pokemon and is weak to Fighting, Grass, Water, Steel and ground type Pokemon.

His moves include Ancient Power, Rock throw, Stomp and TBD. As Regirock is weak to a number of attacks, using water pulse or Iron tail will surely give you an advantage.

You must also use Orbs in the start especially All Dodge Orb to let your team effectively avoid Regirock’s initial attacks.

Upon defeating him, he will drop an item that you can use to recruit him when you visit the dungeon later.

Regice

After defeating Regirock make your way to B25F floor where a fight will start after the triggered cutscene ends. This time you are up against Regice who is an Ice-type pokemon and is weak to Fire, Fighting, steel and rock type pokemon.

He can use Amnesia, Charge Beam, Stomp and Icy Wind so look out for those. Regice can use Amnesia and his ability to be clear in his defense.

Furthermore, he may also tank your attacks so use super-effective physical attacks to bring him down.

You may also apply Status condition like Confusion or Paralysis to slow him down and letting yourself deal more damage. Upon defeating Regice, he will drop an Ice item which you can use to recruit him.

Registeel

When you are done dealing with Regice make you way to B35F floor to finally take on against Registeel, a steel type pokemon.

This boss is weak to Fighting, Fire and Ground types and can use Iron Defense, Metal Claw, Stomp and TBD while fighting against you.

Registeel will mostly use Iron Defense to boost his defense stats up so the strategy you must deploy is to use special attacks to bring his Hp and subsequently bring him down!

He will also drop a Steel item which you can use to recruit him when you visit the dungeon again.

The three items dropped by each pokemon may be used together to make a Music box! That’s up to you though.