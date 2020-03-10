Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.401 Released, Welcome To Express Delivery

Forza Horizon 4 has received Update 1.401. You can now download this patch on PC and Xbox One. You will find that Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.401 has some new features, quite a few new achievements, and various cross-platform fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added Express Delivery, the Horizon Festival’s brand-new ultra-fast delivery service. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.401.

PC: 1.401.912.2

1.401.912.2 Xbox: 1.401.914.0

1.401.914.0 Improved the search functionality for UGC Blueprints. Players can now search by Lap Count.

Improved the appearance of text in High Contrast Mode, by removing drop shadow on completed elements

Forza Horizon 4 changed the distance to destination in The Eliminator to be as the crow flies, rather than following the road network.

Reduced the chance of a Head-to-Head in The Eliminator ending up outside of the Arena wall.

Fixed an issue where players using Manual with Clutch controller settings were stalling at race start.

Added Police front bumper to ’96 Chevy Impala SS.

Improved wiper animation for Lexus LFA.

Express Delivery

Welcome to the Forza Horizon 4 Express Delivery, the Horizon Festival’s brand-new ultra-fast delivery service! Gutsy entrepreneur and man-about-town Billy Stoakes has all he needs to get his Edinburgh-business off the ground. Everything, that is, except a Horizon driver to handle the more… sensitive tasks. This new, 9-chapter Horizon Business will allow you to unlock the very professional-looking Delivery Outfit.

New Achievements

This includes 8 new Achievements related to the Express Delivery Story, Upgrade Heroes Story, and the recently-added LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron.

This is the fourth part of the open-world driving saga of Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games. By moving to a huge new map that recreates the United Kingdom almost entirely, this installment includes more cars, more events, more competitions, and improved graphics.

Here you will find the complete list of Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.401 patch notes. I remind you that Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 released on October 2, 2018 for PC and Xbox One.