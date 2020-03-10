Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.21 Released, Ishgardian Restoration Quests

Final Fantasy XIV has received Patch 5.21. You can now download this update on PC and PlayStation 4. You will find that Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.21 is quite a big update, as there are loads of additions, various battle system adjustments, and quite a few improvements. Something else that stands out in this update is that they added new Ishgardian Restoration story and side quests.

The world of Final Fantasy XIV recently expanded with Shadowbringers, an expansion in this MMORPG that allows you to explore new regions while enjoying the skills of a new race. More missions, enemies and epic battles await you in this online role-playing adventure of Square Enix. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.21.

Ishgardian Restoration Story Quests: These quests are unlocked once all reconstruction works included in Patch 5.21 have been completed.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

New Triple Triad cards have been added thanks to this Final Fantasy XIV patch.

A new emote has been added.

A new hairstyle based on an FFXIV Hairstyle Design Contest entry is now available.

The damage dealt when Shadowblade domes overlap has been reduced.

The duration of the Bleeding debuff applied by Shadowblade has been reduced.

The damage dealt when too few players are standing on the Duskblade circle has been reduced.

The potency of the Burst attack used by the icewolves has been reduced.

The effect of the Vulnerability Up debuff has been weakened.

Crafters submitting items to the Ishgardian Restoration can now participate in the Kupo of Fortune. The corresponding class must be level 20 or above.

Gatherers may now travel to the Diadem to collect items for use in Ishgardian Restoration crafter recipes.

Adjustments are made to experience point gain for each item gathered. To a certain degree, even low-level items will grant experience points appropriate to the player’s current level.

Here you will find the complete list of Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.21 patch notes. I remind you that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV released on August 27, 2013 for PC and PS3; April 14, 2014 for PS4; and June 23, 2015 on macOS.