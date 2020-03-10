Conan Exiles Update 1.55 Is Out, Follower Management System

Conan Exiles has received Update 1.55. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Conan Exiles Update 1.55 has some new additions, performance and stability improvements, exploit fixes, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added the Follower Management System, where you have an overview over your army of followers. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Conan Exiles Update 1.55.

Follower management system! Command and track your followers with new and improved tools. You now can break bonds with followers remotely. You can now recall followers to your position if you’re within your claim. This feature has a cooldown and restrictions to avoid possible abuse. You can now see your followers on the map. You can select which followers you want to be displayed this way and which ones you don’t (unticked by default).

Additional tweaks made, thanks to this Conan Exiles patch, to the issue where players would get randomly killed when interacting with certain meshes or reaching certain locations.

Fixed an exploit regarding building pieces.

Deployed measures against undermeshing.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Rhino King not to retaliate against attacks.

Fixed an issue with stationary NPC awareness that would cause them to be unresponsive if they had previously rotated.

NPCs should now properly switch weapons, even to melee, if their throwing weapon runs out or their shields break.

Resolved an issue, thanks to this Conan Exiles patch, where thralls would sometimes prefer unarmed attacks despite having a weapon available in their inventory.

Thralls that switched from melee to ranged or viceversa should no longer remain in a contemplative, unresponsive state, wondering what’s the point of life or if pineapple belongs on pizza (it does).

Fixed an issue where thralls would not follow their attack rotations and did no combos.

The effect of Set’s Tongue and Mitra’s Justice no longer persists until logging out.

Fixed an issue that would cause armor penetration to stack on consecutive bow shots.

Conan Exiles is a multiplayer survival game starring Conan and his people in Hyboria where you have to hunt, cultivate and survive in a hostile environment. As exiles, you must fight against the multiple enemies that surround you and try to escape from the most varied threats, which ranges from wild animals to rival tribes, building shelters, weapons and tools for it.

Here you will find the complete list of Conan Exiles Update 1.55 patch notes. I remind you that Funcom’s Conan Exiles released on May 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.