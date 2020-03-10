Call of Duty Warzone Launch Time, When do Servers Go Live?

Fans are wondering about the Call of Duty Warzone launch time as the Battle Royale mode is launching today. The anticipation for Infinity Ward’s upcoming BR mode is through the roof and people are anxious to know when its servers will go live.

Gamers who own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will able to download Warzone two hours earlier compared to the rest of the world.

Modern Warfare owners can download the game at 8 am PDT. If we go by various time zones, then 8 am PDT equates to 10 am CST or 11 am EST. The Warzone Launch time for players who don’t own Modern Warfare will be at 12 pm PDT. This time equates to 2 pm CST and 3 pm EST.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone. We know that the BR mode will be free to play and you can download it separately from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The progression system for Warzone will be shared with Modern Warfare. Even the item shop and Battle Pass of Warzone will be linked with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The new Call of Duty BR mode will have crossplay enabled meaning console and PC players will be able to duke it out. The map is enormous and will have 150 players at the beginning. Players will be able to play solos, duos and trios game mode. Infinity Ward may increase the player count to 200 when they add squad mode to Warzone.

Players will have no cash at the start and can get money by searching the map. The money will allow players to revive teammates and purchase Killstreaks.

Money can also get you various other accessories such as armor, a gas mask, a cluster-bomb strike, a shielded turret, an ammo box, and a self-revive kit. Cash can be pooled together by a team to purchase something useful. Thus, teamwork will be crucial to victory.

With the Warzone launch time getting closer, streamers and players cannot wait to traverse BR mode’s huge map. Keep an eye out for your relevant time zones as the launch will surely take the gaming community by storm.