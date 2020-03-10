First Animal Crossing: New Horizons Review Emerges

The first Animal Crossing: New Horizons review just hit the web. With Nintendo’s upcoming game just 10 days away from launch, fans are eager to know if it will live up to expectations.

The world’s first review for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been made public. Japanese magazine Famitsu posted a score for New Horizons out of 40.

The known publication had a panel of four reviewers. Each of them gave the game a score out of 10. Two of these reviewers gave the game a 9 while the other two gave it a 10 out of 10. This brings the total review score of New Horizons to 38 out of 40.

If we put this score into perspective, the same publication gave Animal Crossing: New Leaf 39 out of 40. Going by New Leaf’s rating, a 38 out of 40 is still a great score for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What this score tells us is that there are no major flaws in the game. It just means that New Leaf did something slightly better than New Horizons.

However, let us not forget that the scores of both games vary by 1 point only. On top of that, these are only four reviewers so this isn’t the end all be all review. With all that being said, fans of the franchise must be buzzing with excitement after looking at this review. The game promises to be everything that fans want and possibly even more.

Last month we found out that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have more than 383 villagers.

Nintendo even stated that the player’s old collection of amiibo will be compatible with the upcoming game. Fans were disappointed at Animal Crossing: New Horizons not having any save data cloud functionality.

With that being said, Nintendo will provide players the option to transfer saved files to another system. Though it will only be a one-time deal.

With this first Animal Crossing: New Horizons review, the game’s word of mouth has gotten a head start. Let’s hope that we get more reviews soon so that fans can get a good idea of the game’s quality.

Nintendo is set to release Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20 for Nintendo Switch.