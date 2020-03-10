2K Games Gets NFL License For “Non-Simulation” Games

Following well over a decade, the National Football League (NFL) and publisher 2K Games have once again entered into a multi-year partnership. While financial terms have not been disclosed, new projects are already in early development and slated for launch sometime in 2021 for presumably next-generation consoles.

2K Games was previously publishing the NFL 2K franchise from 1999 to 2004, after which the NFL struck a deal with Electronic Arts (EA) that stays valid until March 2022. Hence, as of right now, both publishers have a license from the major sports league. The difference, though, lies in the games themselves.

2K Games will be working on “non-simulation football game experiences” while EA will continue to remain the exclusive publisher for simulation games. In other words, the Madden NFL franchise still lies with EA, at least until the next couple of years before licensing will be up for renewal and renegotiations again.

EA has also sent out a press release to clarify the same, noting that the deal between the publisher and the NFL “always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games” on different platforms. Hence, fans should understand that 2K Games will be working on something different — perhaps something along the lines of collectible card games or time-sink mobile experiences like WWE SuperCard or similar.

The NFL 2K franchise may be out of hands but 2K Games still has its beloved NBA 2K franchise. The most recent installment, NBA 2K20, went on to sell more than 8 million copies worldwide, trumping the new Madden NFL 20 both in sales and reviews. EA has been heavily criticized for making marginal improvements to previous installments and putting out the same product over and over again. Taking into account that NBA 2K has outsold Madden NFL for four consecutive years running, and possibly may earn a fifth feather.

Unfortunately, 2K Games has had less success with its WWE 2K franchise. The latest one, WWE 2K20, was a terrible mess.