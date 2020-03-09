The Elder Scrolls Online Harrowstorm Gear Sets Guide

Elder Scrolls Online does not cease to amaze with its fresh new content, and now we have Harrowstorm DLC out. The players now have access to a whole new barrel of content including two new dungeons and new Elder Scrolls Online Harrowstorm Gear Sets to prepare for the upcoming Greymoor expansion.

The Elder Scrolls Online Harrowstorm Gear Sets

Each dungeon drops a specific set of armor; and one run can actually give you multiple pieces of the armor set corresponding to the dungeon.

Let’s talk ESO set bonuses! While each Harrowstorm armor set has a unique look, we aren’t here to talk about fashion, we are here to talk about what attributes they provide to your character.

In ESO Harrowstorm, each armor set is aimed towards a different class. Which one is perfect for you? We have the answer for you below.

Icereach Gear Sets

Hiti’s Hearth Set

2 pieces add 129 Magicka Recovery.

3 pieces add 129 Magicka Recovery.

4 pieces add 1096 Max Magicka.

5 pieces allow you to gain a warming aura for 10 seconds after you heal an ally or yourself with an ability. The warming aura provides 1020 Health every 1 second and also reduces the stamina cost for sprint, block, and roll dodge by 5%. Works every 12 seconds.

The entire bonus of the set is aimed to make the support of a character even better. The warming aura can actually prove to be pretty nifty for winning over even the toughest of fights combined with the right abilities, of course.

Titanborn Strength Set

2 pieces add 1487 Physical Penetration.

3 pieces add 129 Weapon Damage.

4 pieces add 1096 Maximum Stamina.

5 pieces add 110 Weapon Damage, and 1240 Physical Penetration. If under 75% health, the bonus doubles to 220 Weapon Damage and 2480 Physical Penetration. Quadruples under 50% health to 440 Weapon Damage and 4960 Physical Penetration.

Fight at lower health to break hell loose on your enemies with your damage bonus quadrupling under 50% health. This set is aimed strictly for DPS players that seek to dish out insane amounts of damage; at a higher risk.

Bani’s Torment Set

2 pieces add 4% Healing Taken.

3 pieces add 1206 Max Health.

4 pieces add 1096 Maximum Stamina.

5 pieces allow you to tether to your enemy once you taunt them; for a total of 5 seconds. Tethering an enemy reduces their damage by 30% and increases your Major Vitality which increases your healing taken by 30%. Tether breaks if the enemy moves 8 meters away from you. Effect can happen only once every 14 seconds.

Bani’s Torment set is aimed towards tanks. Taunt your enemy to simply tank more incoming hits, allowing you and your team to buy yourself some time in fending the creature off.

Mother Ciannait

1 piece adds 1096 Max Magicka.

2 pieces allow you to conjure a damage shield that absorbs 3000 damage for 10 seconds; if you cast an ability with a cast time. Effect can occur every 10 seconds.

Are you a sorcerer? Are you always worried about losing too much health while casting your spells? Worry no more, for the Mother Ciannait is here to help you with a 3000 damage shield. The armor set is great insurance to make sure you always see your spells through.

Unhallowed Grave Gear Sets

Aegis Caller Set

2 pieces add 129 Weapon Damage.

3 pieces add 129 Stamina Recovery.

4 pieces add 129 Weapon Damage.

5 pieces summon a Lesser Aegis for 12 seconds if you deal a critical hit with a melee ability. Precisely after 2.5 seconds, the Aegis will spin its blades, dealing 4880 Bleed Damage per second. Occurs once every 10 seconds.

The pieces are aimed at giving boosts to DPS characters, the Lesser Aegis is just a sick bonus perk that allows you to deal overtime damage as a bonus.

Draugrkin’s Grip set

2 pieces add 1096 Max Magicka.

3 pieces add 1487 Spell Penetration.

4 pieces add 129 Magicka Recovery.

5 pieces dealing damage to an enemy has a 10% chance to place a ghostly curse on your enemy for 6 seconds. Cursed enemies take 530 extra damage from all your damage abilities. Occurs once every 6 seconds.

This Elder Scrolls Online Harrowstorm Gear Set heavily compliments a mage DPS, the Spell Penetration is pretty major and can help you dish out some major damage to your targets.

Grave Guardian Set

2 pieces add 1096 Maximum Stamina.

3 pieces add 1206 Max Health.

4 pieces add 1206 Max Health.

5 pieces summon a stone aura whilst you block, allowing you and your nearby allies to increase your Physical and Spell Resistance by 4430.

The Grave Guardian ESO set is evidently the best suit of armor for a tank; but the ability to provide a stone aura to your party helps you support your team as well. The bonus defense for you and your allies is as good as it gets.

Kjalnar’s Nightmare Set

1 piece adds 129 Spell Damage.

2 pieces allows you to put a bone stack on your enemy when you deal damage with a lightning attack, for a total of 5 seconds. One stack per second, at five stacks; an undodgeable hand attacks your enemy after 1 second which will knock your enemy and stun them for 3 seconds. If they cannot be stunned, 14500 Magic Damage will still be dealt. However, an enemy who has gained 5 stacks cannot gain bone stacks for 3 seconds.

This set really helps with one-on-one encounters; you can absolutely shred your enemy with that 3 second window. Pretty good if you are taking this into PvP.

Cyrodiil Crafting

Critical Riposte Set

2 pieces add 424 Critical Resistance.

3 pieces add 1206 Max Health.

4 pieces add 424 Critical Resistance.

5 pieces allow you to apply Minor Uncertainty and Minor Enervation on your enemy for 4 seconds after taking a critical hit; this reduces their Physical and Spell Critical by 1314 and reduces their Critical Damage by 10%. Works every 7 seconds.

This ESO Harrowstorm set essentially punishes your enemy for attacking you. They take debuffs for getting handsy, it’s like a tank’s dream come true.

Unchained Aggressor Set

2 pieces add 1096 Maximum Stamina.

3 pieces add 129 Stamina Recovery.

4 pieces add 129 Weapon Damage and Spell Damage.

5 pieces give Major Berserk for 9 seconds after breaking free; allowing you to deal 25% more damage. Can only happen once every 21 seconds.

Works best in PvP; you can basically hit your enemy way harder after being stunned, making for pretty sick comeback moments.

Dauntless Combatant Set

2 pieces add 1096 Maximum Stamina.

3 pieces add 1206 Max Health.

4 pieces add 1096 Max Magicka.

5 pieces allow you to cancel all disabling effects without any cost. However, this effect can only occur for 21 seconds.

With the complete set, you are essentially unstoppable from stuns, allowing you to always be up on your feet and keeping your enemy on the edge.