Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.48 Announced, Fixes And Tweaks

Star Wars Battlefront II has received loads of details for its upcoming Update 1.48. You can download this patch on March 11 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.48 has various fixes for a number of issues as well as a few requested tweaks by the community.

Something that stands out this patch is that they fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a game server to matchmake players into the same team and added more info to show how to unlock certain weapon mods. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.47.

Hello there, we are planning to release a small patch this week, which will include fixes for a number of issues as well as a few requested tweaks.

Fixed an issue where the Play Any button would not be able to matchmake into a game.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a game server to matchmake players into the same team.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally lead players to be matchmade into opposing teams when transitioning to a new round of Co-Op.

Fixed an issue thanks to this Star Wars Battlefront II patch that would cause the AI opponents to only take one path on Jabba’s Palace – Co-Op Defend.

Fixed an issue that would cause a delay when attacking after evading.

Set up planet-specific appearances for Heroes and Troopers on the Age Of Rebellion maps.

Added randomization of head options for Officers controlled by AI.

Fixed an issue where the AI Officers on Hoth would show up with wrong names.

Fixed an issue

thanks to this Star Wars Battlefront II patch that would cause Yoda to be occasionally invincible against certain opponents.

Added more info to show how to unlock certain weapon mods.

Fixed an issue where the ISB Agent would be blocked from firing her blasters for too long, after performing a melee strike.

Fixed a visual issue where the Ewok’s Hunter’s Instincts ability would show footprints on top of the trail left behind by BB9E.

This is the sequel to Star Wars: Battlefront, launched in 2015 and focused on offering us massive battles in the universe of the famous Lucasfilm galactic saga. This second part, continues betting on the online component, and has a campaign and multiplayer content based on all the films.

Here you will find the complete list of Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.48 patch notes. I remind you that EA and DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II released on November 17, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.